For JMU, App State could serve as FCS-to-FBS model

When coach Shawn Clark looks at both James Madison and Appalachian State, he sees two programs he deems very similar.

“Built on doing things the right way,” he said Monday.

Clark has an intimate perspective on the matter, having played against JMU when he was an offensive lineman for the Mountaineers and now having coached at his alma mater the last six years, including the last two as head coach.

App State, like JMU, was a national power at the Football Championship Subdivision level before it dived into the Football Bowl Subdivision — the highest classification of college football — in 2014, with a move from the Southern Conference to the Sun Belt Conference.

The Mountaineers posted a winning record in their debut FBS campaign, and have done the same in every season since, quickly establishing themselves as what JMU coach Curt Cignetti considers the class of the Sun Belt.

The reputation has continued to grow this year, with App State’s upset win at then No. 6-ranked Texas A&M earlier this month.

Now the Dukes, who are in the first year of their FCS-to-FBS transition and who are debutants to the Sun Belt, are trying to establish their own FBS reputation. Their year has gone swimmingly so far, including a 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee in their first-ever FBS home game, on Sept. 3.

But JMU’s first true test will come Saturday, in its Sun Belt opener, at an App State program whose new FBS success it would hope to mirror in some respects.

“I definitely think there’s a lot of similarities in the two programs,” Cignetti said Monday. “[App State] had tremendous success at the FCS level, have carried that through. Really like the way they play the game.”

Saturday, a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Kidd Brewer Stadium (ESPN+), will be the first meeting between the Dukes (2-0) and Mountaineers (2-1) since 2008. App State that year was coming off three consecutive FCS national titles, but was beaten by JMU 35-32 in Harrisonburg.

The two programs met twice in the FCS playoffs, too, in their 16 total bouts to this point. That included a 28-27 App State win in 2007 and a 31-84 App State win in 1995, when Clark was a player for the Mountaineers. App State leads the all-time series against JMU 12-4.

Since App State made the move to FBS, the Mountaineers have gone 82-25 overall, and 56-10 in Sun Belt play, with four league titles.

“I think it was based on our foundation since 1989, that we had great players and we’ve had really good football coaches come through here, and not to make a drastic change in what you do,” Clark said, of what was behind the Mountaineers’ quick success in the FBS. “I mean, everyone knows our approach — we’re going to try to run the football and play really good defense.”

Concurrently, in the years after App State jumped to the FBS, JMU took its level of perennial FCS success to a new echelon. The Dukes, who claimed their first FCS national championship in 2004, won the 2016 title as part of a string of eight straight playoff appearances through last year.

They were national runner-ups in 2017 and 2019, and have gone 88-18 overall since 2014.

Clark, who returned to App State as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2016, paid attention from afar.

“This team, I knew they were going to be good,” Clark said of JMU. “I mean, they’re going to come in [to FBS] and make an immediate impact, which they have.”

JMU is coming off a bye week, a stretch of days the Dukes deemed crucial in preparation for their trip to Boone. Cignetti said he believes they accomplished what they wanted to last week.

Now a program with aspirations of being a serious player in the Sun Belt, though not yet eligible for the league title as a transition team this year, will get a first look at how it matches up with a Sun Belt heavy hitter Saturday.

And, for the Dukes, it’s against a program that could serve as a model for them moving forward.

“It’s a great challenge, but also a tremendous opportunity for us,” Cignetti said. “And we have a lot of pride in our program, and our guys expect to be successful every time they go out.

“So I’m really looking forward to this game.”