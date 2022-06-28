For JMU, ESPN deal a linchpin of Sun Belt move

The answer, from James Madison director of athletics Jeff Bourne, came swiftly.

Asked in a Monday press conference what he believes the biggest difference will be for JMU in its shift to the Sun Belt Conference, Bourne said it’s the ability to be on ESPN platforms on a consistent basis.

“I think that's going to help our recruiting. I think it helps with our branding efforts,” Bourne said. “It's going to certainly allow our constituency base to see us more predominantly than we have in the past.”

JMU’s Sun Belt transition, from the Colonial Athletic Association, becomes official on Friday. It’ll mark a new era for the school’s athletic department, as its football program officially steps toward the FBS classification, from FCS — a move long anticipated, that’s now coming to fruition.

The Dukes positioned themselves as an FBS prospect by cementing a place as an FCS power, consistently competing for national championships in recent years, and winning a second title in program history at the end of the 2016 season.

Still, the FBS jump to a conference like the Sun Belt will come with a level of regular, national media exposure that JMU wasn’t privy to before — a major asset, Bourne said.

“It really is not just a great thing for athletics, it's a wonderful opportunity for our entire university, exposure wise,” Bourne said. “So it's going to give us a chance to showcase some of the other things we do on our campus, from time to time, which we hope will help us across the board with introducing new people to JMU. Who may not have ever had that opportunity.”

In the past, JMU has had its own, in-house broadcast capability through its own, free platform: MadiZONE. That combined with a certain level of linear TV broadcast exposure for football and basketball games, on networks like MASN and NBC Sports Washington.

In 2019, though, the CAA entered into a media rights deal with FloSports. The conference became the first to choose a streaming, direct-to-consumer company as its primary media partner. It was a four-year deal worth seven figures annually. FloSports requires a paid subscription.

Out of the gate, JMU was able to continue to offer some broadcasts on its MadiZONE platform in addition to FloSports, and in addition to linear TV opportunities. There were also in-house Facebook Live broadcast capabilities.

But the CAA announced an expansion to the FloSports deal in August 2021. The expansion included streaming exclusivity, which meant no more in-house MadiZONE and Facebook Live broadcasts, though linear TV broadcasts were still available.

The FloSports configuration wasn’t a popular one with fans. While MadiZONE and Facebook Live broadcasts were free, FloSports subscriptions were available for options of $95.88 annually, or $12.50 per month, heading into the 2021-22 school year.

Bourne expressed on more than one occasion in his periodic “Bourne Dialogue” letters to the JMU community that he didn’t feel FloSports was the best option for JMU.

He also wrote in an August 2021 Bourne Dialogue letter that the original FloSports deal came with a “negligible revenue distribution” for the CAA’s member schools, though he added that the expanded agreement announced in August 2021 included a “notable distribution increase” for JMU.

Now, though, the ESPN circle JMU will enter as part of the Sun Belt stands to benefit the school in multiple ways.

“I think there's the combination of media payout and relevance and brand exposure and reach,” said Kevin Warner, JMU’s assistant athletic director for communications.

The CAA declined to provide information on its revenue distribution from FloSports. According to a 2019 Associated Press report, the Sun Belt’s ESPN deal paid schools $500,000 annually at that point.

Many games, of various sports, will be available via the network’s ESPN+ streaming platform, and that comes at a cheaper price for fans as well — available for options of $69.99 per annually or $6.99 per month.

There will be the opportunity for an amount of national linear TV exposure that didn’t exist before for JMU, too.

JMU is excited about that potential, Warner said.

But, while all nonlinear games will be available via streaming on ESPN+, the number of linear TV spots has to be earned through viewership potential and through achievement in competition, Warner said.

Those decisions are made deeper into the season, said Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, who was the director of athletics at Richmond from 2013-17.

“So, I think that's something we'll grow into,” Warner said. “I don't know that we're necessarily the prime pick from Year 1. However, that said, I do think there's the potential that, with early success, we could see some national TV games this season.”

The Sun Belt announced last July that it expanded and extended its ESPN deal, through the 2030-31 academic year. The expansion included 50% more football games on ESPN linear networks, with 40% more of those games being played on Saturdays.

The deal, when it was announced in 2018, promised a minimum of 10 football games a year on linear ESPN networks and a minimum of 500 overall Sun Belt athletic events per year on any of ESPN’s platforms.

From an infrastructure standpoint, Gill said he believes JMU is well positioned to facilitate ESPN productions. In terms of broadcast operations, Warner said the school feels it is already operating from a position of strength, and is now trying to add to that as the Sun Belt more approaches.

Part of that, Warner said, is moving to more of an in-house operation. JMU has worked with a third-party, Telemedia Productions, for its streaming work in the past. And while the school will continue to work with the company from a personnel standpoint moving forward, it moved the immediate oversight of the operation in house. JMU hired Kelly Bowmaster earlier this year, as director of live productions, leading the ESPN+ streaming work.

There will also be broadcast-related upgrades impacting every JMU athletics facility, Warner said, including a control room in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the Dukes’ basketball home.

In a promotional tweet posted earlier this month to the @JMUSports account, the school wrote, “Can’t wait to join The Worldwide Leader next month!” — a nod to ESPN’s slogan as, “The Worldwide Leader in Sports.”

And as Sun Belt status arrives, the benefit of ESPN is one of the things JMU is looking forward to most.

“There were many reasons why we made this move, but ESPN and the Sun Belt's multimedia deal was certainly one of those reasons,” Warner said. “And we're seeing that play out as some of these discussions [happen] and as we learn more what it may look like for us."