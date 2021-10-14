For JMU fans, clash with Richmond at Robins Stadium remains a hot ticket

Dotted all throughout James Madison’s football roster are players from the Richmond area.
There’s 14 of them to be exact. And many of them are key contributors. So when the annual JMU-Richmond rivalry shifts to UR’s Robins Stadium every other year, the matchup seems amplified.
"I think those guys will be juiced up, ready to go,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday of the eighth-ranked Dukes’ Richmond contingent, ahead of the team’s game at UR on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The same, no doubt, could be said about the fans who will fill the seats to watch.
There are 17,121 JMU alumni who live within a 60-mile radius of Richmond, and the Dukes’ and Spiders’ bouts at Robins Stadium are a high-interest draw. In the five occasions JMU and UR have played at the 8,217-seat venue since it opened in 2010, it has been a sellout each time.
That trend is expected to continue this Saturday for what will be the 39th edition of the JMU-UR series.
“Every Richmond week is a big week,” said defensive tackle Mike Greene, a former Highland Springs standout.
The way JMU fans obtain tickets for the games at Robins Stadium can vary, and some have even been known to go as far as purchasing UR season tickets to use for the JMU-UR game. But, in general, there’s a standardized method for JMU fans to get tickets in the school’s designated blocks at Robins Stadium.
Colonial Athletic Association teams are required to provide visiting schools the chance to purchase a minimum of 1,000 tickets for each game. Teams aren’t required to take a full quota of 1,000, but the opportunity has to be there.
And teams can request that the home team opens up more than 1,000.
“They may or may not give them to you,” said Michael Carpenter, JMU’s assistant athletic director for ticketing and customer relations. “That's up to them.”
So for a game like this at UR, JMU may ask for a larger allotment. But 1,000 is typically the max, considering the size of Robins Stadium and the interest in the matchup.
Out of JMU’s block obtained from UR, 250 are set aside for the team for use among the players’ and coaches’ family and friends.
Then the school fulfills ticket orders for donors through a priority point system out of the Duke Club, which is JMU’s athletics fundraising arm. There’s a deadline three weeks prior to away games for Duke Club members to put in their requests.
Any tickets out of the JMU block that are left over after the Duke Club orders are taken care of are then opened up to the public. But for Saturday’s game, no tickets spilled over to the public, Carpenter said. About 95% of the requests put in by donors in the Duke Club were able to be fulfilled.
"I think this might be the first time we've really seen that allotment maxed out from both our fans and our team,” Carpenter said. “Typically Richmond does not provide us anything additional [than 1,000] now that they're in the Robins [Stadium]."
So now if a fan not in the Duke Club called JMU’s ticket office about getting into Saturday’s game, Carpenter would direct them to Richmond’s ticket office for the general tickets that remain.
The specific JMU blocks Saturday will be sections 201, 209, 212 and 213, with a group on the visiting team side and more bookending the home team side.
UR played at the 21,319-seat City Stadium from 1929 to 2009, and Carpenter recalled more substantive groups of JMU fans at past games there, with more seating for the taking.
But the games at Robins Stadium now certainly bring their share of JMU supporters — however they get their hands on tickets.
"When it used to be in City Stadium there was potential for it to be equal JMU- vs. Richmond-size crowds,” Carpenter said. “And now that's kind of a little more leveled out.
“And we still have a great [contingent] there, but not quite as dominant as it used to be."
