For JMU fans, clash with Richmond at Robins Stadium remains a hot ticket

Colonial Athletic Association teams are required to provide visiting schools the chance to purchase a minimum of 1,000 tickets for each game. Teams aren’t required to take a full quota of 1,000, but the opportunity has to be there.

And teams can request that the home team opens up more than 1,000.

“They may or may not give them to you,” said Michael Carpenter, JMU’s assistant athletic director for ticketing and customer relations. “That's up to them.”

So for a game like this at UR, JMU may ask for a larger allotment. But 1,000 is typically the max, considering the size of Robins Stadium and the interest in the matchup.

Out of JMU’s block obtained from UR, 250 are set aside for the team for use among the players’ and coaches’ family and friends.

Then the school fulfills ticket orders for donors through a priority point system out of the Duke Club, which is JMU’s athletics fundraising arm. There’s a deadline three weeks prior to away games for Duke Club members to put in their requests.