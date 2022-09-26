For JMU's Curt Cignetti, attention in national polls is simply 'rat poison'

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti channeled Alabama coach Nick Saban in his response to the national attention the Dukes have garnered in the aftermath of their comeback win at Appalachian State on Saturday.

The win, which followed the erasure of a 25-point second-quarter deficit, came against a Mountaineers team that knocked off Texas A&M two weeks ago. App State, which opened Sun Belt play the following week with a win against Troy on a last-second Hail Mary, nearly vaulted into both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today coaches poll before its matchup with JMU.

The Dukes’ upset win, in turn, earned them four points on Sunday from voters in the AP Top 25, 11 points from voters in the USA Today coaches poll and one point in the Football Writers Association of America-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll.

It’s the first time JMU has ever received votes in either the USA Today or FWAA-NFF Super 16 polls and the third time the program has received votes in the AP Top 25 — but first time as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Asked about it on Monday, Cignetti expressed that while it’s nice to receive accolades, he doesn’t want it to get to the Dukes’ heads as they continue Sun Belt play back at home against Texas State on Saturday.

“Respect is earned, and it has to be earned every single week,” Cignetti said. “So it’s got to be earned this Saturday coming up. … At the end of the day it doesn’t affect what we have to do to be successful. So it’s kind of like noise and clutter.

“Or, for lack of a better term, rat poison,” Cignetti added, with a chuckle.

The “rat poison” term has become a refrain from Saban. Cignetti worked for Saban at Alabama as recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2007-10.

Saban first used the term in reference to the media after an October 2017 game between his top-ranked Crimson Tide and Texas A&M, a performance he wasn’t happy with despite a 27-19 win.

“I’m trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys,” Saban said to a reporter then. “All that stuff you write about how good we are, and all that stuff they hear on ESPN, it’s like poison. You know what I mean?

“It’s like taking poison. Like rat poison.”

More recently, earlier this month, Saban said on his radio show ahead of Alabama’s season opener against Utah State that the rat poison now is “worse than ever.”

Saban’s program, though, has received the type of attention that he would deem rat poison for years.

But JMU is receiving a new wave of it. The fact that they’re winning at the FBS level so fast has turned heads, even if the level of performance hasn’t come as a surprise to Cignetti.

Saturday was the Dukes’ first-ever Sun Belt league game. Earlier, on Sept. 3, JMU beat Middle Tennessee 44-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium, in what was the program’s first-ever FBS home game.

That Middle Tennessee team went on to beat 25th-ranked Miami this past Saturday.

“We have a great culture here, with great tradition,” Cignetti said. “There are standards and expectations.”

Four of 64 possible media members placed JMU at No. 25 in their AP Top 25 ballots this week, which is how the program gleaned four points in that poll. The USA Today coaches poll, voted on by 64 head coaches, is scored the same — where a No. 1 ranking is worth 25 points and a No. 25 ranking is worth one point.

The Dukes last received votes in the AP Top 25 across consecutive weeks in September 2010, following an upset win at Virginia Tech.

JMU’s efforts to thwart the current so-called rat poison began Monday, as the program reconvened to begin working toward Saturday’s matchup against the Bobcats.

Cignetti will be looking for focus and commitment to preparation this week. No hangover from Saturday.

It’s been an eventful start to life at the FBS level for JMU. But the Dukes, Cignetti said, have to remain focused on the important things.

“Be where your feet are,” Cignetti said. “And all eyes on Texas State.”

Note: JMU quarterback Todd Centeio was named Sun Belt offensive player of the week Monday, for his play at App State. Centeio was 16 of 28 for 204 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also ran for 88 yards and another touchdown.