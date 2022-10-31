For JMU's Wroblewski family, paying it forward took on important meaning

Damian Wroblewski Sr. and his wife, Kara, have taught their son, Damian Jr., about the importance of paying it forward since he was a small child.

“Help people and don’t expect anything in return,” Damian Sr. said.

But they never thought that value would resonate in Damian Jr.’s life the way it has in recent months.

The Wroblewskis received the news that set them on their current journey late last fall, as James Madison readied for its FCS playoff semifinal game at North Dakota State.

The morning before kickoff, Damian Sr., the Dukes’ offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense, joined his wife and son on FaceTime from Fargo, N.D. Kara and Damian Jr. were some 1,400 miles away in Charlottesville, at UVa’s pediatric neuro oncology office.

That’s when, after myriad doctor’s visits and a biopsy, it was revealed that Damian Jr. had a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer — a pediatric high-grade glioma tumor.

Treatment began early this year, in January. And as Damian Jr. attacked his battle, multiple people offered funds to help in the fight. Immediately, though, Damian Jr. thought of putting the money to use for others.

“Junior said, ‘We’re not going to keep that money, Dad,’” Damian Sr. recalled. “‘We’re going to give it to people that need it more than us.’”

That began a discussion of what that could look like. And, by the end of the summer, they landed at a solution. Damian Jr. wanted money to go toward pediatric brain cancer research. He began a fundraiser of his own, through the Children’s National Hospital Foundation. Since that point, in late July, Damian Jr. — as he continues his own battle — has raised $52,362 to be put toward the wider fight.

“Here we are fighting the good fight,” Damian Sr. said, “and trying to help other people.”

Damian Jr., now 14, was avidly active before his diagnosis — a member of his middle school’s cross country, track and basketball teams. He was also a skier, and planned to begin training for the New York City Marathon.

He had begun to work out at JMU. But, around this time last year, he began to have trouble with his right foot, unable to move it as desired in workouts. Dr. Brian Werner, the Dukes’ team surgeon, prompted Damian Jr. to have MRIs performed. Werner recognized that there was a neurological issue behind the physical limitations Damian Jr. was experiencing.

And after weeks of testing, it was revealed to the Wroblewskis on Dec. 17, the day of the North Dakota State semifinal, what a molecular analysis of Damian Jr.’s tumor found. The high-grade glioma is in his left motor strip, which is why it physically affected the right side of his body.

The World Health Organization grades tumors on a scale of 1 to 4, and Damian Jr.’s was determined to be a 4, the most severe.

“The particular type of brain cancer he has is rare,” Kara said.

Damian Jr. began radiation treatments for five days a week, across six weeks, at UVa in January. Then after meeting with doctors at Children’s National Hospital and at UVa, the Wroblewskis came across a targeted therapy option, with an individualized regimen of medication. Damian Jr. has taken that route since early spring — a clinical trial that was funded by the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Meanwhile, a group from Damian Sr.’s hometown of Westerly, R.I., that organizes a charity car show, reached out in the spring and wanted to use the event to help Damian Jr. One of Damian Sr.’s former players at Elon, where he coached from 2014-18 before he joined head coach Curt Cignetti at JMU, was interested in starting a fundraiser as well.

But that’s when Damian Jr. said, rather than take the money, he wanted to use it to help others — to pay it forward.

“You don’t realize how it’s going to manifest itself in a young man’s life,” Damian Sr. said. “And this unique detour hit us, and it showed up. It showed up out of nowhere. … You don’t think about those things when you’re teaching your kid ‘pay it forward.’”

The fundraiser was established with an initial goal of $10,000. The link, bit.ly/DamiansFund, was shared through social media and the goal was reached in just six hours.

Kara said there has been an outpouring of support from Damian Jr.’s school, Blue Ridge Christian, and from JMU. That included JMU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which staged its own fundraising push, that raised a couple thousand dollars. Damian Jr. also received the game ball from Cignetti in the Dukes’ locker room after their Sept. 10 win over Norfolk State.

All of the money raised goes straight into the Children’s National Hospital Foundation’s fund, earmarked for pediatric cancer research.

“Pediatric brain cancer gets overlooked, and it’s often underfunded,” Kara said. “And that’s one of the reasons why my son wanted to funnel the money in that direction.”

As donations have poured in, Damian Jr. has made progress through his treatment, too. His latest MRI, in September, showed that the density of his tumor is reducing.

He has had setbacks along the way, including brain swelling. And, previously active, he is currently unable to run as a result of a hamstring issue that is a side effect of his biopsy, which removed some healthy brain tissue.

But, now in eighth grade, Damian Jr. is still taking a full complement of classes — including honors algebra — pushing through the bouts of fatigue that are another effect of his treatment.

“Mostly faith in God,” Damian Jr. said, of what has kept him in good spirits throughout his fight.

In his treatment plan, Damian Jr. is coming off Week 6 in cycle five, of what is an eight-cycle initial process. He’s due for his next MRI in December.

And the Wroblewskis plan to keep the fundraising effort going, for the foreseeable future.

Damian Jr’s fight is not just for himself, but also for so many more.

“Just trying to raise not only funds, but awareness,” Kara said. “Because it’s not something a lot of people know about, and it’s not something that’s fun to talk about.

“But there’s a need for children, and they need funds and they need money to study and develop and save lives.”