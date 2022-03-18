For Longwood, NCAA tournament loss to Tennessee part of Griff Aldrich's building process

INDIANAPOLIS – In the final minutes of Longwood’s lopsided win in the Big South title game two weeks ago in Charlotte, Griff Aldrich continued to coach his team hard, bristling at execution errors and walking through corrections as though it were the first half of a November game.

Thursday, on the other end of a convincing beating by Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Aldrich didn’t alter his approach.

“That's what our program is about,” said Aldrich after the greatest season in program history ended in an 88-56 defeat. “We are representatives of Longwood University, and our program is about toughness. It's about discipline. It's about execution. It's about excellence.”

There was 8:22 to play in the game and as Aldrich huddled with his team – which had missed three shots and committed a turnover in the previous three minutes before the timeout – he could be heard barking, “that’s not us.”

Aldrich’s program is precise. So precise and prepared, in fact, that Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said his team had to scrap its defensive game plan and start switching on screens, because of how well the Lancers were reading those plays.

“Longwood is so well-coached, and they are so disciplined,” said Barnes. “And they really put you in some really tough situations.”

The 14th-seeded Lancers (26-7) weren’t able to pull the upset over the SEC opponent – something 15-seed St. Peter’s did later that night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, shocking second-seed Kentucky – but Aldrich and his players believe they’ll have other chances in the future.

All but one of Longwood’s players on this year’s roster are eligible to return next season, including the entire starting lineup from Thursday’s NCAA tournament game. Junior Michael Christmas, a transfer from James Madison, played in just one game this year due to injury and those around the Lancers’ program believe he could be a star next season in the Big South.

A new, larger arena is in the plans in the next two years to replace the 1,900-seat Willett Hall where Longwood went 16-1 this year, grabbing the attention of the community in Farmville, a little over 60 miles both west of Richmond and south of Charlottesville.

Aldrich said his goal when he took the Longwood job four years ago, after leaving lucrative careers in law and finance to pursue his basketball passion, was to build a winning program, not just put together one great team capable of a single magical season.

His players believe he’s done that. They point to the younger players in the program who are poised to take on bigger roles whenever the veterans choose to move on.

“It can definitely last,” said DeShaun Wade, a senior guard from Virginia Beach who could still get back his COVID-19 impacted season and have another year of eligibility. “Y'all didn't get to see too much of what we have on the bench but those are just as ready to play as we are. Can't put ten people on the court. But I'm telling you, those guys are ready, and they are talented, too.

Sophomore guard Justin Hill, the team’s leading scorer, said he’s seen the potential for Longwood’s future every day in practice, when he works against the team’s reserves.

“Those guys are the players that really make us who we are,” said Hill, who led the Lancers with 13 points in Thursday’s loss. “They make us better every day in practice. So yeah, they are really good, too.”

This year’s Longwood team made history by reaching the tournament, but went home after one day, unable to join the likes of St. Peter’s, New Mexico State and Richmond, who upset higher seeds in Round 1.

But Aldrich coached the final minutes of the Tennessee loss with a goal in mind – to be better prepared when the Lancers get back to this spot.

“The goal is not to have a one-and-done team. The goal has always been to build a sustainable program that will compete for championships year-in and year-out,” said Aldrich. “From that perspective, this is really important. It's important for our guys to have a taste of this experience. You know, the second time through is always easier.”