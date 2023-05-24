CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Virginia visited Notre Dame lacrosse in March, Jack Simmons recalled having “butterflies” watching the Cavaliers’ familiar pre-game warmup routine. When the Irish made the return trip to UVa, Simmons called playing at Klockner Stadium and scoring a goal as a visitor “bittersweet.”

But now, as Simmons and Notre Dame prepare for a third meeting with Virginia after two losses, this time in the national semifinals with a spot in Monday’s championship game on the line, the graduate midfielder who spent four seasons at UVa before transferring, has a different mindset.

“It feels more natural than the first two times,” Simmons said Wednesday by phone from South Bend, Indiana.

Simmons played a big role in getting the Irish to this point.

In Saturday’s quarterfinal win over Johns Hopkins, Simmons scored the first Irish goal of the game 5:39 into it, tying the contest 1-1. He finished with three goals and an assist, his biggest game in a Notre Dame uniform in what has been his most productive college season.

“To see him go elsewhere and flourish, there’s a part of me that’s just incredibly, incredibly proud of his career,” Virginia offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan said this week. “It was no surprise. Quarterfinal stage. Something he’s used to. For him to step up like that for them, that was not a shock to any of us.”

Simmons had 12 goals and four assists in 48 games during his four seasons at Virginia. This year, he’s scored 13 goals and added nine assists in 14 games with the Irish.

This holiday weekend in Philadelphia, he’s hunting his third national championship. To reach the title game, he and his new teammates will have to go through some of Simmons’s best friends. He shared an apartment with UVa seniors Xander Dickson, Petey LaSalla and Grayson Sallade and they’ve all remained incredibly close, speaking at least once a week.

When Simmons decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he wondered how it would impact his relationships with the players he came into college with.

“It definitely crossed my mind,” Simmons said. “But given how close a relationship I do have with all the guys in my class, they were extremely supportive throughout the whole thing and just wanted what’s best for me.”

That meant the move to Notre Dame, which offered a one-year MBA program in finance and entrepreneurship that suited Simmons’s post-lacrosse plans. Simmons’s grandfather also played tennis at Notre Dame and was part of a national championship and Simmons, a Maryland native, grew up rooting for the Irish’s football team.

Speaking on a Zoom call this week while sitting in Simmons’s old room, Dickson said he’s been rooting for Simmons this season – though that will have to change Saturday.

“We definitely miss him. We’re definitely still really close to him,” Dickson said. “I think watching him have three [goals] and one [assist] last game was a little bittersweet, because he was just on fire. But at the same time we’re so happy for him that he’s crushing it over there in South Bend. I think we’re definitely looking forward to playing him and I think he’s probably thinking the same thing.”

Sallade said the players’ families all grew close during the four years at UVa and remain tight. He said in the weeks leading up to matchups against each other, the remaining Cavaliers made sure to “bust his balls” when talking to Simmons.

“It was fun playing against him two times,” Sallade said. “We kind of give him hell a little bit. Hope the best for him, but obviously that gets put aside on game day.”

At Notre Dame, Simmons has been a fit on and off the field. The same upbeat, positive-energy personality that made him beloved at UVa quickly endeared Simmons to his new teammates, Notre Dame coach Kevin Corrigan said this week.

“I love Jack Simmons. Jack Simmons comes in everyday with a smile on his face,” Corrigan said. “He’s one of those guys who brings the joy to the locker room every day. He loves being there. Loves being part of our team. Loves playing lacrosse and having this opportunity and it shows.”

For Notre Dame, which missed the NCAA tournament last season, the goal was always to reach Philadelphia this month. And, as Simmons understands, that’s always the mission at Virginia.

He isn’t surprised to be facing his old squad in the final four -- “They’re obviously such a strong team. They were going to make it this far,” but unlike the first two meetings this year, he’s far more comfortable with it.