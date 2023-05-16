You’re familiar with the 40-yard dash. How about the 40-yard trudge?

That’s what Randolph-Macon’s baseball players together did after a 10-3 loss to Roanoke in the ODAC tournament last Friday afternoon at the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field.

The Yellow Jackets’ second loss in two tournament games - part of a 2-5 finish after improving to 29-8 on April 25 - placed in jeopardy what had once appeared to be a near-certain bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

And they knew it.

The Yellow Jackets (31-13) slowly packed up their gear in the first-base dugout and silently trudged 40 yards down the right-field line for a brief team meeting.

“There were a lot of tears on Friday, a lot of disappointment, a lot of, ‘This is the end of the road,’” said R-MC coach Ray Hedrick.

He advised his players that they still had a shot at the NCAAs, and to hope for the best.

R-MC received an NCAA tournament bid Monday, when the bracket was revealed, and begins double-elimination regional competition against St. John Fisher (30-12) Friday at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

This invitation to the Yellow Jackets’ seventh DIII baseball tournament provides a platform for liberation and looseness of play following the season’s demoralizing and tight denouement.

“I think this is a playing-with-house-money type of approach,” said Hedrick, who’s in his 19th year as R-MC’s coach. “We, I think, put a little pressure on ourselves late in the season to do things we weren’t accustomed to doing.

"I think the upperclassmen, in particular, felt that strain and that stress.”

In the ODAC tournament, the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets opened Thursday with a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Lynchburg before being decisively defeated on Friday by third-seeded Roanoke (28-17) for the third time in three meetings this year.

Of 18 tournament innings, R-MC failed to score in 17 of them. The Yellow Jackets led the ODAC in scoring and ranked third in batting (.317), but went 10 for 62 (.161) in the two tournament losses.

Hedrick left UR's Pitt Field with the sense that 31 victories and his team’s strength of schedule would afford the Yellow Jackets solid consideration for an NCAA tournament at-large bid. But there are only 19 of those among 60 participating teams, and he was well aware that R-MC’s fade down the May stretch was not a good look.

Speaking of the weekend spent contemplating his team’s fate, Hedrick said, “It was a little bit unnerving.”

Hedrick said he helped coach his son’s youth-league team, celebrated Mother’s Day with important women in his life, and kept in touch with players and staff members curious about how R-MC’s NCAA candidacy was being affected by weekend results from other league tournaments around the country that he was monitoring.

“Any news? Any updates? Anything you can tell us?”

Hedrick’s phone worked overtime during the weekend, and then relief for his team arrived Monday shortly after noon, when the NCAA field was announced. Hedrick met with his team Monday afternoon, and one can imagine a group exhale may have been the lead item on the agenda.

“The message is to enjoy the moment,” said the coach. “They have a lot to be proud of. Their body of work has allowed them this opportunity, and they need to enjoy it.”

Hedrick said he also emphasized that “there are teams, and teams in our league, that aren’t as fortunate to have this opportunity, and to be humble about it and be gracious.”