For Ricky Rahne and ODU, a 2020 without games was a football season like no other

He used the fall workouts the NCAA allowed to focus on fundamentals and to get his first real on-the-field look at his new players. Rahne told the team when he was hired that every player would be getting a clean slate with their new head coach and, true to his word, he didn’t watch any of their video from the 2019 season.

He got to know his players first-hand during the fall and spring workouts, and he found a team surprisingly resilient in the face of disappointment. The players swallowed the sting of not being allowed to compete in games and set to work getting ready for the 2021 season.

Veterans, including Weaver and Young, helped Rahne set a forward-looking mindset for the group. Still, by this month, the players were growing tired of practicing against each other and sessions, Rahne said, had become a bit “chippy.”

Understandable. ODU hasn’t played a game in 17 months. It hasn’t won one in 20 months. Saturday, when the team took the field with limited people in the stands for the spring game, it felt closer to the real thing than it has in a long time.