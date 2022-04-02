For second consecutive year, R-MC's Josh Merkel named DIII's top coach

Before the postseason began for Division III men’s basketball teams this year, Josh Merkel said, “Every season and journey is different.”

This one ended the same way as the last one for Randolph-Macon’s coach. In conjunction with the Final Four in New Orleans, Merkel was again named the winner of the Glenn Robinson Award, which annually goes to Division III’s top coach.

The awards committee, comprised of current or retired head coaches as well as staff members of collegeinsider.com, selects the recipient. Their meeting may have been short this year. Merkel’s Yellow Jackets went 33-1 and captured the national championship.

Merkel is the first coach to win a collegeinsider.com award in consecutive years at any level. Merkel previously was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III Coach of the Year and National Coach of the Year by D3hoops.com. Merkel was the ODAC Coach of the Year for the fifth consecutive year.

Last season, R-MC went 12-0 last season with numerous cancellations. The year before, they were 28-2 with two NCAA tournament victories before the 2020 NCAA DIII tournament was stopped because of the pandemic.

The Yellow Jackets have won 27 consecutive games, a program record, and 50 of their past 51 contests. Over the past four season, R-MC is 100-7 (.935) overall and 49-2 (.961) in the ODAC. Merkel is 148-38 in seven seasons at R-MC, 10-1 in NCAA tournament games.