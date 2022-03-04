For Stockard, Kern, VCU regular-season finale at Saint Louis will be special homecoming

For Levi Stockard III, it’s like a dream come true.

The fifth-year senior VCU forward, who began his career at Kansas State, has never gotten the opportunity to play a collegiate game in his hometown of St. Louis. The closest he’s been is Kansas City, Mo., the site of the Big 12 tournament, while still with the Wildcats. But that’s still some four hours away from St. Louis.

But that will change on Saturday. In what will be the last regular-season game of his collegiate career, Stockard will get a special homecoming in the form of the Rams’ trip to play at Saint Louis.

"Whole family gets to come. Last regular-season game,” Stockard said. “Like, this is what you can ask for growing up as a kid.”

It’ll also be a homecoming for freshman teammate Nick Kern Jr., another St. Louis product on the Rams’ roster. Stockard and Kern, though not at the same time, played in the same, decorated high school program — Vashon High.

Both will have plenty of family and friends in attendance Saturday. And it’ll be a big bout not just for them, but for the whole VCU program, which is still alive in the regular-season title race and looking to head into the Atlantic 10 tournament on nine straight wins.

The Rams (21-7, 14-3 A-10) and Billikens (20-10, 11-6) tip off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, at Chaifetz Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

“It’s going to be an awesome atmosphere,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “Last A-10 game of the regular season. And we’re going to go on the road and find a way. But that’s the fun of it.”

VCU’s path to a regular-season title Saturday would come with a win at Saint Louis and a win by Dayton over first-place Davidson. In that scenario, the Rams and Wildcats would both finish 15-3 in league play, but VCU would take the tiebreaker with a better winning percentage against the programs’ highest common opponent in Dayton. The Rams are 1-1 against the Flyers this season, and Davidson would be 0-1.

It would be a second outright A-10 regular-season crown for VCU, which won it in 2018-19 and shared the regular-season title with Dayton and St. Bonaventure in 2015-16.

VCU was picked to finish fourth in the league in the preseason poll in the fall, and has gotten here by playing its best at this important juncture of the season. Individual contributors have upped their performance, contributing to the collective success of eight wins in a row.

It’s the Rams’ longest win streak since the program won 12 in a row heading into the 2018-19 A-10 tournament.

“I feel like everybody’s [stepping] up,” senior wing Vince Williams Jr. said. “And we all believe in each other. So that’s been the biggest thing. We’re just all sticking together and we’re all communicating at a high level.”

The St. Louis duo, Stockard and Kern, have played their parts — Stockard an important piece of VCU’s frontcourt rotation and Kern an energy boost off the bench, particularly on defense.

Kern used to watch Stockard’s games back in St. Louis, and their bond has grown since Kern signed to VCU in the fall of 2020. Stockard considers Kern like a little brother.

And, for Kern, Stockard has helped VCU feel like home.

“During times when I first came to college, and me wanting to go home, [Stockard] picking me up or me hanging out with him — it helped me a lot,” Kern said. “He helped me a lot.”

And there’s a lot of pride in being from St. Louis, which has produced its share of basketball talent, most notably at the NBA level right now in the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Wizards’ Bradley Beal.

One of Kern’s best friends is Billikens starting guard Jordan Nesbitt, another St. Louis native. The two played together on the AAU circuit, with Bradley Beal Elite.

“We’re a prideful city,” Stockard said. “People rep the city to the death of them. That’s how we are in St. Louis.”

Stockard said he expects to have about a group of about 20 family and friends there Saturday, and Kern said his family bought two boxes at Chaifetz Arena, then he had 25 more people on his ticket list as well.

“It’s going to be packed,” Kern said.

On the court, the Billikens traditionally present a physical matchup. And that will be the case again this year, with Saint Louis leading the A-10 and 21st in the country in rebound margin at plus-6.6.

Inside, 6-9, 235-pound Billikens forward Francis Okoro is third in the league at 8.3 rebounds per game. He was named A-10 player of the week Monday after averaging 19 points and 12.5 rebounds in wins over Saint Joseph’s and Richmond last week.

“Stay ready, don’t relax,” Stockard said, of a key for facing the Billikens Saturday. “As soon as you relax, that’s when they get you.”

Richmond native Gibson Jimerson, who attended Benedictine and St. Christopher’s before finishing high school at Montverde Academy in Florida, leads Saint Louis with 16.1 points per game.

VCU has won nine of its last 10 games against Saint Louis.

Saturday will be yet another matchup with weighty implications for the Rams, in the A-10 title race and in the NCAA tournament bubble picture.

And for Stockard and Kern, the day will be doubly important.

“I think our confidence is on 1,000,” Kern said of VCU. “Because we’re rolling, we’re playing together.”