For the Kickers, midfielder Nil Vinyals is an important conductor

"I feel it was a book that opened my eyes to what are the really important things in life,” Vinyals said. “And maybe not getting caught up in the results or the outcomes. But focusing more on the process, which is what I think brings true happiness."

Sawatzky, meanwhile, was eager to get Vinyals to Richmond coming out of the 2020 season. And Vinyals felt it was a good fit.

The Kickers, Sawtazky said, needed someone like Vinyals, who could control the tempo of games.

“We kind of do it by committee, and Nil, sometimes he takes a hold of the game and sometimes he allows others to do it,” Sawatzky said. “We need him to keep growing. And, over the course of the season, you've seen him grow and be better.”

Vinyals, Sawtazky said, is a player who makes those around him better. And he’s built quality bonds with teammates, facilitating the chances he’s created.

His idol growing up was former Barcelona great Andrés Iniesta. Iniesta, fellow former Barcelona standout Xavi and current Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets are players Vinyals tries to mimic.