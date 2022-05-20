For UVA lacrosse, trainer Rebecca Vozzo has been an integral part of the championship program

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Before the 2019 NCAA men’s lacrosse national title game, as Ryan Conrad worked out with team trainer Rebecca Vozzo at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, he reflected on his Virginia career, talking about the goals he had when he arrived at UVA and his path to that day’s game, one hindered early by a string of injuries, including a season-ending ACL tear the year before.

A few hours later, Vozzo celebrated a national championship on the field with Conrad and the rest of the Cavaliers, the second of three titles she’s been with the program for. But it was that conversation, before the game, that Vozzo picked as her favorite moment of her career to date.

“Having been a part of his journey and been able to help him along the way,” said Vozzo a 2002 James Madison graduate who has been with UVA lacrosse since 2009. “That was really special, just to think about his four years and to be able to be a part of it.”

When Vozzo got her first job – as the lacrosse trainer at Hampden-Sydney – she admitted in her interview for the position that her knowledge of the sport was beyond limited.

“I said, ‘I know they wear helmets and carry sticks,’” she said. “I knew nothing about the sport.”

Now, as the Cavaliers (12-3) prepare to face undefeated No. 1 Maryland in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, Vozzo is an integral part of one of the nation’s most successful programs.

The team’s players and coaches describe her as a tireless worker, putting in long days and making herself available at all hours. Former players come back to see her.

All of them, as well as most of her Virginia colleagues, call her “Reebs,” a nickname that dates back to her first year with the Cavaliers when a lacrosse player named Mikey Thompson would walk the halls of the team facility bellowing, “Reeba,” when he was looking for her.

The other players shortened that to “Reebs” and that’s who Vozzo has been ever since.

“Part trainer, therapist, mentor, friend. Coach, sometimes, when you need her to be,” said current UVA star Connor Shellenberger. “She wears all the hats.”

Equal parts medical professional, den mother and task manager, Vozzo sees her myriad roles with the program as the logical extension of her official title – UVA’s associate athletic trainer for lacrosse.

“My role is the health and safety of the team,” she said. “To me, that is sports medicine, because I’m looking at their mental health, their recovery, their downtime.”

Alex Rode, a four-year starter and the winning goalie on the 2019 and 2021 national championship teams, recalled Vozzo helping him through a litany of injuries he suffered in the cage, even driving him to frequent specialist appointments during his career.

“Reebs is like your mother away from home. She’s one of the most amazing women I’ve ever met,” said Rode. “She’s the person that makes UVA lacrosse run behind the scenes.”

That’s something Virginia coach Lars Tiffany has come to understand during his six years leading the program. For Tiffany, the extent of Vozzo’s expertise and enthusiasm showed in that 2019 title weekend, after the Cavaliers had beaten Duke to reach the national championship game, Tiffany’s first.

“She just started barking out orders in the locker room,” Tiffany said, recalling Vozzo telling players to get in ice baths and instructing the coaches how to manage everything from that night’s dinner to the off-day’s schedule to the pre-game work to get ready for the title game.

“She was the only person in the room who had been there before,” said Conrad. “She really took the reins immediately after we won that game and knew exactly what to do. She had a plan ready to go and, frankly, we just handed the keys over to her.”

Both Conrad and Tiffany said Vozzo’s plan helped them win that national championship two days later.

“We stepped on the field against Yale and we were just better prepared,” said Tiffany. “And you saw it again in 2021. We were just more physically ready. It’s all because of her and her experience.”

Now, he considers her indispensable and Vozzo is grateful to work for a coach and team that respect her to the level Tiffany and the UVA players do.

“They listen to me. They trust me. They’re willing to use me as a resource,” she said. “They know that I’m here to help. It means a lot. I want to be a small part in their journey.”