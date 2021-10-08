For UVA, Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is at the 'top of the dangerous scale'

He’s 25 for 40 for 322 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions all-time against Virginia, and has rushed 41 times for 322 yards and three scores in those games for the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1).

“On a scale of whatever dangerousnesses there are, I would put him at the top of the dangerous scale,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall. “On any given play, he's a threat.”

Cunningham’s production against the Cavaliers is particularly impressive because UVA has not been a defense that’s struggled containing mobile quarterbacks, on the whole, since Mendenhall took over before the 2016 season.

In fact, in his 67 games as coach at UVA, there have only been six opposing quarterbacks to rush for 100 yards or more against his defense, and three of those were out of the triple-option. (Georgia Tech’s Ta’Quon Marshall did it twice and Navy’s Malcolm Perry did it in the 2018 Military Bowl.)

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell ran for 112 yards against the Cavaliers’ in their third game this season.

Last season, Cunningham ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 31-17 loss to UVA at Scott Stadium. That performance snapped a streak of 22 straight games without yielding 100 yards to an opposing quarterback.