For UVA to advance in the NCAA lacrosse tournament, it must go through Lars Tiffany's alma mater, Brown

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lars Tiffany understands how disruptive the lacrosse crowds at Brown’s Stevenson-Pincice Field can be. Tiffany played for the Bears from 1987-90, and coached his alma mater from 2007-2016.

So, to make sure his unseeded Virginia team would be prepared for the environment for Saturday night’s first-round NCAA tournament game at eighth-seeded Brown, Tiffany asked backup goaltender David Roselle to recruit some help.

Roselle turned out about 40 UVA students for the team’s Tuesday night practice scrimmage.

“They heckled us for a half hour,” said Tiffany. “It was beautiful. It was perfect. We just had this raucous evening and it raised the level of intensity.”

The stand-in fans taunted the players with a chant of “Richmond, Richmond,” referring to the team’s loss earlier this season to the in-state Spiders. One mocked Tiffany for being a vegetarian. Another suggested that if he were a better coach, he would have won a national title while at Brown.

In all, it gave Tiffany’s team a taste of what to expect on Saturday in Providence, R.I., where the Cavaliers dropped their last contest, a 14-13 overtime loss to the Bears in 2020.

“That place is going to be all wound up,” said Tiffany. “They’re going to be lubricated and ready for a battle. You come to Virginia for these games, for these types of moments.”

The stands at Stevenson-Pincice are close to the field, giving players the feeling that the fans are on top of them, Tiffany said. But the real aggressive chatter comes from behind one of the goals, where a parking lot replaced tennis courts and the area has been claimed by a boisterous group of alumni, many of them close friends of Tiffany’s.

“They really do work to make the opponent feel uncomfortable,” said JP Williamson, a teammate of Tiffany’s at Brown and a Charlottesville native. “That’s how they think they’re contributing to help their team. And it has an effect. It works more often than not.”

The group is led in its verbal barrage by Ronald Dalgliesh, also a former teammate of Tiffany’s with the Bears.

“Big Dog,” said another former Brown player, Dave Evans, who coached high school lacrosse at Woodberry Forest from 1998-2003. “He’s non-stop.”

The fans will be on Virginia goaltender Matthews Nunes, for sure, Evans and Williamson said, and they’ll have plenty to say to the rest of the Cavaliers (11-3), as well. How might they treat Tiffany, one of their own? That’s a complex question.

Tiffany went 95-56 in 10 seasons at Brown, leading the Bears to the four Ivy League titles, three NCAA appearances and a spot in the 2016 Final Four.

He's won two national championships since taking over the Cavaliers.

When Tiffany left his alma mater, following the same Brown-to-Virginia path as Dom Starsia before him, fans of that program were stung by his departure, some saddened, others downright angry, especially after last-ditch efforts to entice him to stay came up short.

“I know there were a couple of guys who were furious. It was like, ‘Where are you going?’” said Evans. “For the program, we were very frustrated, as a group. As a person, I was very, very happy for Lars. I thought, for him, it was a tremendous move. It was the right move. And he had done his job. He had brought Brown lacrosse back.”

Tiffany still attends team reunions in Lake Placid in the offseason and is part of a Brown lacrosse email chain with hundreds of other former players. He joked that half of his text messages on his phone are from Brown people, his “social circle.”

His former program now embraces his success, though they certainly won’t be rooting for him on Saturday night against the Bears (10-5).

“You may hear some jeers and some good natured ribbing, but it comes from a place of pride in what he did, and love for who he is,” said Williamson. “When Lars left Brown – for a great opportunity – the first reaction was, not one of anger but disappointment. We were building something good and where are we going to go from here? Eventually people realized that the character of the person who left was so strong and they did such a great job, that they deserve your support in whatever their next venture is. That’s where the Brown alumni is with Lars.”