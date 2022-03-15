For UVA's Jayden Gardner, the chance to play in the postseason is a dream come true

CHARLOTTESVILLE — One day this summer, shortly after his players arrived at Virginia, Tony Bennett walked past the court at an otherwise empty John Paul Jones Arena and heard the familiar rhythmic pounding of a basketball on the floor.

He peeked into the gymnasium and saw his team’s newest addition, East Carolina transfer forward Jayden Gardner.

“It was like he was in the driveway,” said Bennett. “‘3-2-1.’ He shoots the shot and he makes the shot, and no one’s in there, and I see him raising his hands up like, ‘Yes.’ He was so excited to be at Virginia, to play in the ACC.”

Now, Gardner brings that excitement to UVA’s appearance in the NIT, which begins Wednesday at home against Mississippi State.

“We have a great opportunity to keep playing in March,” said Gardner. “A lot of teams can’t say that get to still be playing.”

While the Cavaliers’ program may be accustomed to NCAA bids, for Gardner, a winning season and a chance to play in any kind of postseason is a first in his career, something he referenced during his post-game comments immediately following Virginia’s ACC tournament quarterfinal loss to North Carolina.

Bennett said Gardner’s comments that day demonstrated “perspective.” Monday, Gardner expanded on his thoughts on going 19-13 and finishing sixth in the ACC.

At ECU, the Pirates went a combined 29-52 in Gardner’s three seasons, never sniffing .500 and finishing last in the 11-team American Athletic Conference each year.

“Just to come here, knowing the winning culture, all they do is win here,” Gardner said Monday. “It was big for me to have my first successful winning season in college basketball and get to keep playing in March.”

As Bennett hoped when he added the 6-foot-6, 246-pound Wake Forest native to the UVA roster, Gardner has had a major impact on that success.

He leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this year. Gardner scored 17 points in each of Virginia’s two ACC tournament games last week in Brooklyn, the win over Louisville and the loss to North Carolina.

“He’s a bull,” said Mississippi State coach Ben Howland. “We’re going to have to try to hold our own physically against him”

The Bulldogs went 18-15 and earned a 3-seed in their quarter of the NIT bracket. They would be hosting the first round game against Virginia, except their home arena is undergoing renovations.

UVA needed Gardner for his offense, with its two three scorers — Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy — all moving on after last season. But in Bennett’s program, it’s impossible to log minutes without exceling defensively.

That is the area where Gardner made the most obvious strides, an improvement highlighted by his stellar defense in two matchups with Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero.

Despite being a first-team all-AAC selection the year before he transferred, Gardner showed up in Charlottesville eager to learn and ready to work.

“He allows me to coach him hard,” said Bennett. “I’ve gone after him in a good way and said, ‘This is an area you’ve gotta improve.’ He’s always going to allow you to coach him hard and he’s always going to try hard. He was that way in high school and on his AAU teams and at East Carolina.”

Bennett sees that in the way Gardner sprints on and off the court during practices and games. And Gardner’s passion for the game? Bennett saw that as Gardner lived out his buzzer-beating fantasy on the floor at JPJ last summer.