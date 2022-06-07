For VCU baseball this season, a three-month evolution was capped by a 'magical' run to the NCAA tournament

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the moments after VCU’s season-ending 7-3 loss to North Carolina in Monday’s winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional final, Shawn Stiffler’s mind was already drifting back to the previous three months.

The immediate aftermath of a prosperous season that had just come to its end stung.

But Stiffler's focus hovered on the body of work the Rams had authored over their 62-game season. Not just on what had transpired that night in Chapel Hill.

“I'm getting to the point now where I've stopped judging these things by the last game of the year,” said Stiffler, who completed his 10th year as VCU's head coach. “These are young people that put in a lot of work. And the relationships are built. And so much more goes into it than that final score.

“So, somebody's got to lose. And, [Monday] that was us. But I have nothing but respect for this team and for what they accomplished."

What they accomplished was a fourth season with at least 42 victories in program history. They didn’t lose for more than a month, rolling to a 17-game win streak that netted VCU its first consecutive conference title in almost 20 years.

The title put the Rams in the NCAA tournament for the 13th time. They then waltzed into Chapel Hill where, through Sunday afternoon, they were the only team in the four-team regional that hadn’t lost.

It was a run true freshman second baseman Marcus O’Malley described as “magical.”

And so, though VCU didn’t get where it wanted to go on Monday — back to a super regional for the second time in program history — there was no way the season could be reduced to those two hours and 52 minutes at Boshamer Stadium.

“We played for each other, we loved each other,” lefty reliever Jack Masloff said. “We had a lot of fun.”

In postgame comments after the Rams’ loss to UNC on Sunday night, a game that forced Monday’s winner-take-all finale to close the Chapel Hill Regional, Stiffler put how far VCU progressed over the past season in succinct perspective.

At one point this year, as he alluded, the Rams (42-20) carried a 3-8 record — after a loss at then No. 22-ranked Maryland in early March. Yet, he added, there they were playing for a chance to go to a super regional.

“We have played our tails off all year,” Stiffler said Sunday.

In fact it was that trip to Maryland, despite the loss, that Stiffler considers the de facto beginning of the season in his mind. That was when he felt the Rams finally caught their breath.

Then other key mile markers included a mid-April series win against Richmond after being shutout in the Friday series opener, a walk-off win over then No. 8-ranked UVA two days later and a series sweep at Dayton at the end of April and heading into May.

“I think the returners did a hell of a job of showing us the culture and expectations of the program,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley, was one of 20 newcomers who meshed evenly with 20 returners this year. The returners experienced the Rams’ run last year, when a program-record 22-game win streak yielded a first A-10 tournament title and NCAA tournament appearance since 2015.

And he was also one of the multiple newcomers who assumed a key role in VCU’s lineup.

The Rams’ pitching was their rock this past season. VCU, through Sunday, was still 10th nationally in ERA (3.87).

But it took some time for the lineup to progress into the high-octane attack it became by the backstretch of the year. Stiffler remarked late in the regular season that he was witnessing this year’s team grow up before his eyes

The second-half emergences of third baseman Ben Nippolt, and also of designated hitter Will Carlone changed VCU’s lineup, Stiffler said.

And from May 7 through this past Saturday, the Rams didn’t lose, while outscoring opponents 166 to 49 in the process.

“Their offense, I mean, they don't stop really, one through nine,” UNC coach Scott Forbes said after Monday’s game.

VCU, in the Chapel Hill Regional, got standout pitching performances from lefties Tyler Davis and Campbell Ellis in wins over Georgia and UNC the first two nights. And shortstop Connor Hujsak slugged a pair of home runs a piece in those games.

But, in the end, the potent Tar Heels lineup had too much firepower. UNC tacked on seven first-inning runs Sunday and four first-inning runs on Monday, putting VCU in deficits it never recovered from.

Afterward, though, O’Malley expressed that this year’s run only gives those who will be back more motivation.

The Rams stand to lose star first baseman Tyler Locklear, who MLB.com tabs as the No. 107 draft prospect in this year’s class. His 37 career home runs are tied for first in program history.

But five of the other players in the Rams’ Monday lineup were underclassmen, which could bode well for what’s ahead.

For Stiffler, the goal moving forward will be for the Rams to continue to refine who they are, and continue to become better versions of themselves.

Masloff proclaimed Monday that VCU is hungry, and that the Rams would be back.

And so, for them, the past three months will help inform what’s ahead — as they work to continue their standing as a perennial winner.

“I search for consistency more than I search for the top, to be honest with you,” Stiffler said. “We're going to continue to try to raise our basement. And the top will come."