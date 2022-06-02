For VCU, key to success in Chapel Hill lies in what got team to this point

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — If you’re trying to find a derivation for the notable roll that the VCU baseball team has been able to settle into, a road trip to Dayton about one month ago is one of the best places to look.

The group was coming off consecutive losses, to Saint Joseph’s and William & Mary, heading into a three-game set at Dayton that was right at the midpoint of its A-10 schedule. VCU sat 7-5 in league play at the time.

But the Rams traveled to Ohio and swept the Flyers in the weekend series, which was their first sweep of A-10 play this season. And, for many of VCU’s returners — who were part of a team that won a program-record 22 straight games late last season — something felt familiar.

“I feel like after that series we all got that feeling,” said left-hander Tyler Davis, one of those returners. “The feeling came back of, 'Hey, this is the time. Now we're going to do it.'"

The series was a jumpstart, first baseman Tyler Locklear said. VCU dropped a midweek game at UVA, then ranked 12th, immediately after the series. But, since that point, the team hasn’t lost.

It’s been a 15-game win streak, the third-longest in the nation. And it carried the Rams to a second straight A-10 tournament title and, subsequently, a second straight NCAA tournament berth.

VCU’s NCAA tournament regional assignment was Chapel Hill, as the No. 3 seed in a four-team, double-elimination pod there hosted by North Carolina, the No. 10 overall seed in the 64-team bracket. The Rams (40-18) play Georgia (35-21), the regional’s No. 2 seed, at 7 p.m. Friday in UNC’s Boshamer Stadium. The game will be streamed via ESPN+.

"My thing is just trust and having fun,” shortstop Connor Hujsak said, after VCU’s Thursday-afternoon practice at Boshamer Stadium. “I mean, I don't think we've had any more fun ever besides the last few weeks going into this. So, continue doing that and keep trusting each other."

Only East Carolina (18 games) and Stanford (16) games have win streaks longer than the Rams’ right now.

During VCU’s streak, which began May 7 at George Washington, the team has outscored its opponents 154 to 45. The Rams have posted a 2.41 ERA in the stretch and have batted .350.

When 10th-year VCU coach Shawn Stiffler zeroes in on the key ingredients to what his team has done in recent weeks, it’s pitching and secure infield defense that have acted as the bases.

“We've been able to use the guys in the roles we think that they're best at,” Stiffler said Thursday. “Which allows for the offense to get hot. Offense is streaky. And so your pitching and your defense usually dictates how relaxed your offense can be. And I think that's where we've been over the last month."

The Rams’ team batting average has jumped almost 30 points over the course of the streak. VCU’s bats have made double-digit runs a regularity of late.

And now, returners like Hujsak enter the NCAA tournament “way more comfortable” this year after experiencing one last year. VCU had 20 returners and 20 newcomers heading into the season.

Davis is another returner, who pitched twice in the Rams’ appearance in the Starkville Regional last year and who will start for VCU on Friday against Georgia. The Newport News native returned from shoulder tendinitis to pitch last Friday in an A-10 tournament win over Davidson, his first appearance in almost a month.

The Rams wanted a left-hander for Friday. Three of the Bulldogs’ top batters (twins Cole and Connor Tate, and Parks Harber) are right-handed.

Davis said Thursday that he felt good in his return last week.

VCU’s batters will face Georgia ace Jonathan Cannon, who MLB.com ranks as the No. 52 overall draft prospect this year.

The righty carries a 3.62 ERA in 12 starts, utilizing a mix of heat and movement.

“He's one of those guys you have to knock out of the game,” Stiffler said. “Like that's the only chance you have. Because he's not going to knock himself out.”

Stiffler has sensed that the Rams are focused and ready to go heading into Friday. VCU planned to take some time to relax Thursday night, with a team movie outing to see “Top Gun: Maverick” before game day.

Stiffler’s message to the Rams for the weekend is to be themselves.

After all, it’s gotten them this far — ever since the spark at Dayton.

“We can't throw harder, can't run faster, can't hit more,” Stiffler said. “Just got to play how we've played the last month and a half. And if that's not good enough, then so be it.

“And if it is, which I think it is, then we'll have opportunities to win."

Note: Locklear enters the weekend on the doorstep of multiple VCU records. He's already tried the program's single-season home run mark with 19. And he's one away from tying the career homer mark, with 36, and one away from typing the single-season RBI mark, with 75.

"I hope he gets everything," Stiffler said of the records. "Because he deserves it, he's worked hard for it."