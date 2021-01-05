For VCU, leadership comes from contributors young and old

VCU, as it stands heading into Wednesday’s game at George Mason, ranks fourth in the nation in steals per game with 11.2

The team is 19th in the country in blocked shots per game at 5.3. It’s forcing 19 total turnovers per game, which is tied for 12th nationally. They’re components of what has been a highly effective VCU defense — 15th in the country in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, limiting opponents to 90.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Rams have won six in a row and are No. 28 in the NCAA’s Tuesday NET rankings.

But ask versatile VCU junior Vince Williams what impresses him the most about this year’s team, and his answer doesn’t touch directly on how the Rams have played. Instead, it may help explain how one of the youngest teams in the country has hovered at its high level of performance.

"Just how we carry ourselves,” Williams said of what stands out about the team. “Because, yeah, people say we're young. But it's some young leaders out here, too, on our team.”

The hierarchy to lead doesn’t fall solely on the shoulders of the few upperclassmen VCU does have. Underclassmen are using their voices, too. And their teammates listen.