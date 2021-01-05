For VCU, leadership comes from contributors young and old

VCU, as it stands heading into Wednesday’s game at George Mason, ranks fourth in the nation in steals per game with 11.2
The team is 19th in the country in blocked shots per game at 5.3. It’s forcing 19 total turnovers per game, which is tied for 12th nationally. They’re components of what has been a highly effective VCU defense — 15th in the country in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, limiting opponents to 90.5 points per 100 possessions.
The Rams have won six in a row and are No. 28 in the NCAA’s Tuesday NET rankings.
But ask versatile VCU junior Vince Williams what impresses him the most about this year’s team, and his answer doesn’t touch directly on how the Rams have played. Instead, it may help explain how one of the youngest teams in the country has hovered at its high level of performance.
"Just how we carry ourselves,” Williams said of what stands out about the team. “Because, yeah, people say we're young. But it's some young leaders out here, too, on our team.”
The hierarchy to lead doesn’t fall solely on the shoulders of the few upperclassmen VCU does have. Underclassmen are using their voices, too. And their teammates listen.
They’re talking on both offense and defense — calling out plays, helping direct teammates on where to go. That’s essential when essentially two-thirds of the rotation is either a freshman or a sophomore.
The presence shown by the Rams’ young pieces helped allow VCU (8-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10) to hit stride, which it will hope to continue as A-10 play progresses. Wednesday’s game against the Patriots (5-3, 1-1) tips off at 7 p.m. in Fairfax.
“We all listen to each other,” Williams said. “So, no one's bigger than another person. So I feel like everybody can go out there and talk and nobody will have hard feelings about the situation."
To coach Mike Rhoades, it’s all communication. Leadership can’t be forced upon a player.
Instead, it’s cultivated, and emerges with time.
“You got to show them how, talk to them about it,” Rhoades said. “And then, as they get more comfortable and more confident out there, or around their peers, then they can start leading. And that's occurring.”
One case study is freshman starting point guard Ace Baldwin. Baldwin, off the court, is quiet.
But, between the lines, he’s both talkative and levelheaded — helping steer the ship as VCU’s floor general.
“So he can lead as the point guard with the ball on his hip throughout the game,” Rhoades said. “Which is great.”
Another example is sophomore Bones Hyland. Hyland is a “very good” communicator, Rhoades said.
That’s important for a player who, though still an underclassman, shot his way to a starring role for the Rams, starting last season. Hyland now plays a team-high 28.3 minutes per game, while averaging a team-high 17.1 points.
“He's going to continue to learn how to say the right things to different guys and so forth,” Rhoades said. “And he's learning to do that, because he's communicating with the coaches and listening.”
Wednesday’s contest will come after VCU was forced to enter quarantine this weekend and pause activity due to a COVID-19 issue that surfaced Saturday morning. VCU’s Saturday afternoon game against Davidson was postponed.
But, after more information was gathered, the Rams received clearance Sunday night, and resumed practice Monday with just two days lost.
George Mason, so far in league play, won by 1 at Massachusetts in overtime and fell by 9 at Dayton.
AJ Wilson, now a senior, has continued to perform as one of the country’s top shot blockers after he was named the A-10’s most improved player last year. The 6-7, 230-pounder was sixth nationally in blocked shots per game last season (2.88), and is 17th this year (2.71).
Freshman Tyler Kolek has made a team-high 22 3s for the Patriots and at a 37.3% clip, part of his 11.8 points per game — supplementing the team-high 17.8 points per game George Mason is getting from junior Jordan Miller.
“They have multiple guys now that are versatile. They can put the ball on the floor and make plays,” Rhoades said. “But they also have guys that can shoot it. And I think their big guys have really improved the last two years, where they can score it on people, and they can make plays as well.”
The Rams have to be ready for the varied ways George Mason can play, Rhoades said — ready to adapt.
Effective leadership can help make that happen. And it seems like Rams are demonstrating that, whether young or old.
“People say we got a young team,” Williams said. “But I feel like our young guys, really, are leaders, too.”
