For VCU, most prolific offensive outing of season at La Salle came with best turnover mark

PHILADELPHIA — It seems fitting that, for a VCU team that continues to sit top 15 in the country in multiple defensive categories, including 11th in turnovers forced (18.31 per game), the basket that propelled the group to a new season scoring high was born on the defensive end.

At La Salle on Saturday, Hason Ward secured a steal with 6:32 to play. That began a possession that ended with a Ward layup off a feed from Ace Baldwin. It pushed the Rams to a season-high 76 points — they finished with 85 in an 85-66 victory.

It was also a 19th forced turnover for VCU, and the team scored a total of 30 points off of those.

And encouragingly for the Rams, the season-high scoring output came while turning the ball over a season-low eight times on their own end.

"We didn't fight it, we didn't fight it,” coach Mike Rhoades said of how VCU limited giveaways Saturday. “We shared the basketball. And we didn't fight the defense, we didn't … leave our feet early, or shoot 50-50 passes.”

The Rams had just three turnovers in the first half Saturday. Three of the five second-half turnovers came in the final 3:22.