For VCU, most prolific offensive outing of season at La Salle came with best turnover mark

PHILADELPHIA — It seems fitting that, for a VCU team that continues to sit top 15 in the country in multiple defensive categories, including 11th in turnovers forced (18.31 per game), the basket that propelled the group to a new season scoring high was born on the defensive end.
At La Salle on Saturday, Hason Ward secured a steal with 6:32 to play. That began a possession that ended with a Ward layup off a feed from Ace Baldwin. It pushed the Rams to a season-high 76 points — they finished with 85 in an 85-66 victory.
It was also a 19th forced turnover for VCU, and the team scored a total of 30 points off of those.
And encouragingly for the Rams, the season-high scoring output came while turning the ball over a season-low eight times on their own end.
"We didn't fight it, we didn't fight it,” coach Mike Rhoades said of how VCU limited giveaways Saturday. “We shared the basketball. And we didn't fight the defense, we didn't … leave our feet early, or shoot 50-50 passes.”
The Rams had just three turnovers in the first half Saturday. Three of the five second-half turnovers came in the final 3:22.
Turnovers were an area of concern for VCU in much of nonconference play. Rhoades stressed after the Rams’ three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November that they can’t beat themselves.
The mark the program shoots for is to turn the ball over on 17% of its possessions or less, which can equate to about 12 turnovers per game or fewer. And besides a season-high-tying 22 turnovers against Florida Atlantic, VCU had done better in that area leading up to Saturday, with 13 against Jacksonville State, 11 against Old Dominion and 12 against Dayton.
At La Salle then, the Rams executed with aplomb, largely avoiding the lapses and risky decisions that can lead to turnovers. Instead, they registered a season-high 22 assists Saturday, on 32 made baskets.
"Just playing hard, not thinking too much and just making the simple play,” guard Marcus Tsohonis said. “That's the biggest thing. Making the simple play.”
And the proof of what playing with that type of approach can result in was clear on Saturday.
“You go on the road and win by almost 20 points, and you don’t turn the ball over, there’s correlation right there,” Rhoades said. “Don’t turn the ball over and go on the road, like we did [at Dayton], give yourself a chance to win.
“It’s that simple, it really is.”