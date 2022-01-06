For VCU, return to play felt good, if still not completely normal

DAYTON — In the sense that there was game action again, VCU returned to some semblance of normalcy at Dayton on Wednesday night.
The Rams hadn’t played in 21 days, forced to skip four games total because of COVID-19 issues, the last three due to issues within their program.
So the simple act of playing Wednesday was progress. But as great as it was to be back on the court, coach Mike Rhoades said after a 53-52 win, he added that the circumstances are still not back at 100%.
“Like, this is a great win but it's not normal,” he said.
He cited how limited the Rams’ practices were heading into Wednesday, as players emerged from COVID-19 protocol. And how players are still working back into game condition physically, after the time off.
Some players didn’t practice even Tuesday, and VCU didn’t push those who did too hard, opting to save them for the game.
“We have some guys that are just depleted, is probably the word,” Rhoades said. “They practiced a little bit ... And instead of depleting everything, we had to try to let them have some juice for the game today. So we had to be strategic and smart about that."
Point guard Ace Baldwin, not long after hitting his game-winning 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds to play Wednesday, said the previous three weeks were hard. It, to him, was like when the pandemic first started, with players forced to quarantine and not able to work out. But he said he felt great on Wednesday.
Wing Vince Williams said, during the time off, VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers put he and a couple of teammates through workouts, helping them to keep their stamina up.
“And then when the guys got back, everything came along,” Williams said. “Even though, you probably can see tonight, we're a little tired.”
The effect of the time off was clear to see at times, particularly on the offensive end. It’s an area VCU saw struggles in during nonconference play, before the pause, but that had seen improvement in more recent games. Particularly the three Baldwin played in in December, returning from an offseason Achilles injury.
But on Wednesday, while VCU largely kept the turnovers at bay (finished with 12), movement was lacking at times.
Defensively, the Rams, per usual, forced their share of turnovers — 12 in the first half and 15 total. VCU capitalized with 11 points off those.
Late, the Rams forced nine Dayton misses in the Flyers’ final 10 attempts.
Still, Rhoades considered Wednesday to be VCU’s worst game in terms of on-ball defense.
“But some of that had to do with guys were out there for a long time,” Rhoades said “And we didn't have a lot of practice.”
Moving forward, with a matchup at La Salle on Saturday afternoon, Rhoades said the staff has to make sure it takes care of the Rams from a physical standpoint, with an eye toward getting hard and connected play in game.
But as VCU continues to take steps out of its COVID-19 interruption, Rhoades emphasized not making excuses. The Rams will hope its full speed ahead from here, with increasing normalcy as they progress.
“We said we weren't going to make an excuse,” Rhoades said. “Just because we had a bunch of guys with COVID, including myself, we're not using that as an excuse. We have to play the game.
“So, you know what, we're not talking about fatigue. We're not talking about, 'We didn't practice a lot, guys are out.' We're not making one excuse. And let's see what we can do and find a way. Let's see if we can find a way.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr