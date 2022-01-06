For VCU, return to play felt good, if still not completely normal

DAYTON — In the sense that there was game action again, VCU returned to some semblance of normalcy at Dayton on Wednesday night.

The Rams hadn’t played in 21 days, forced to skip four games total because of COVID-19 issues, the last three due to issues within their program.

So the simple act of playing Wednesday was progress. But as great as it was to be back on the court, coach Mike Rhoades said after a 53-52 win, he added that the circumstances are still not back at 100%.

“Like, this is a great win but it's not normal,” he said.

He cited how limited the Rams’ practices were heading into Wednesday, as players emerged from COVID-19 protocol. And how players are still working back into game condition physically, after the time off.

Some players didn’t practice even Tuesday, and VCU didn’t push those who did too hard, opting to save them for the game.

“We have some guys that are just depleted, is probably the word,” Rhoades said. “They practiced a little bit ... And instead of depleting everything, we had to try to let them have some juice for the game today. So we had to be strategic and smart about that."