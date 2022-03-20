For VCU this season, growth rose out of uncertainty as Rams nearly reached desired heights

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a refrain from VCU coach Mike Rhoades early in the season — the Rams were going to have to go through some “stuff” this season.

They sure went through a lot, as it turned out. And it started, really, well before the season.

The only consensus that could seemingly be gleaned about the team heading into the year was uncertainty — that with an Atlantic 10 player of the year in Bones Hyland gone to the NBA and two of the group’s best returners, Ace Baldwin Jr. and Jamir Watkins, on the shelf due to injury.

As the group endured some early season growing pains, Rhoades repeated it, that the Rams would have to go through some “stuff.”

Eventually, with Baldwin back in the lineup and seniors Vince Williams Jr. and KeShawn Curry playing their best basketball, VCU evolved into a better version of itself — one that matched better offense with already airtight defense to reel off eight straight wins in A-10 play and position itself for a shot at the league’s regular-season title.

But the margin for error was slim. And, in the end, late-season slippage led to an early A-10 tournament exit and left the Rams too far out of the NCAA tournament picture. They landed in the NIT, where common themes contributed to a season-ending loss in the second round at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Rhoades, in his fifth year, finished with a second 20-win season, 22-10 overall.

“People counted us out early in the year because of who we played and some of the results, and look what we did,” Rhoades said Saturday. “We're playing the last game of the year for a regular-season championship, we're right there to make the NCAA tournament. I'm super proud of these guys.”

A bullet point in VCU athletics’ official recap of Saturday’s game put some of the Rams’ recent history in perspective, that on Saturday — for the first time in three seasons — VCU’s ultimate fate was decided on the court.

Two years ago, the Rams’ season — like other programs across the country — was ended early as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold, their A-10 tournament second-round game against Massachusetts waved off minutes before tipoff. Last year, when they made the NCAA tournament, they became the only team not able to play due to COVID-19, their first-round game canceled hours before tip off as the virus hit their roster.

And, after that, VCU's best player in Hyland declared for the NBA draft in April and Baldwin ruptured his left Achilles in May.

In September, Watkins, a projected starter, tore his right ACL. In October, anticipated rotation contributor Jarren McAllister tore his right ACL, sitting him for a second straight season.

All of that made for all of the uncertainty.

“We've gone through a lot of stuff in the last two years, right Vince?” Rhoades said, with Williams sitting next to him in Saturday’s postgame press conference. “And what happened was our guys created great resolve.”

There were no excuses made, Rhoades said. True freshman Jayden Nunn was pushed into the starting point guard role with Baldwin out to begin the season, and performed solidly.

Yet, though a high-level defensive identity was established early — holding Vanderbilt to 37 points on the road and hounding Top-25 teams in Baylor and Connecticut in the Bahamas — offensive struggles were just as evident.

But that began to change when Baldwin returned in December off his injury, about three weeks earlier than anticipated. The player Rhoades has called the Rams’ rudder steered VCU’s offense with aplomb.

Williams said Saturday that Baldwin’s return took pressure off of Nunn but also off of himself. In turn, Williams — and fellow senior Curry — began scoring at rates they never before had in conference play. That after a three-week break between the end of nonconference play and beginning of A-10 competition due to COVID-19 issues.

Williams averaged 15.1 points in 18 A-10 games, and Curry 11.6. And VCU, after averaging 60.5 points, and shooting 42.8% overall and 29.3% beyond the arc in November and December, averaged 70.5 points while shooting 47.8% overall and 37.7% from deep the rest of the season.

“I just thought we got better executing how we play,” Rhoades said.

But what held VCU back the most, characteristics it couldn’t shake, were turnovers and fouling — the Rams were ranked in the 300s nationally in both categories.

And with VCU trying to play its way into the NCAA tournament, those things bit in a loss to Richmond in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals and in the loss at Wake Forest. That was even with a career-high 27 points from Williams at Wake.

Now the Rams, Rhoades said, decompress, as the first steps toward next season are taken. VCU is definitively set to lose fifth-year senior Levi Stockard III and Curry, who said last month he didn’t plan on using the extra year of eligibility available to him.

Williams is undecided on the extra year.

"Me and the coaching staff, we're going to talk about it,” Williams said Saturday. “And then we'll figure it out from there. I feel like my senior year went well.”

Set to arrive as freshmen are Varina star Alphonzo Billups, who led the Blue Devils to a Class 4 state title, and Christian Fermin, who became Pocono Mountain West’s (Pocono Summit, Pa.) all-time leading rebounder this past season and who was the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP.

In the midst of the “stuff” the Rams went through this season, there was a lot of overachieving and a lot of fight from this year’s group, Rhoades said Saturday — even if goals of winning an A-10 title and making the NCAA tournament escaped their grasp.

But with a promising group of players due back — led by Baldwin and, perhaps, Williams if he returns — VCU will begin to build toward a chance at those feats in 2022-23.

“We took a big step with a lot of young players, playing a lot of minutes this year,” Rhoades said. “But then these older guys leading the way.

“And that's a program. That's a culture you want to build on."