For VCU, Wednesday rematch at No. 25 Davidson provides major opportunity

As competitors, VCU coach Mike Rhoades said, the situation the Rams have in front of them is what would be desired.

VCU, last Tuesday, let a big opportunity slip from its hands at home, losing by 2 to Davidson at the Siegel Center. That was a rescheduled game, originally slated to be played on Jan. 2 but postponed due to the Rams’ battle with COVID-19 at the time.

Thus, how the reconfigured schedule worked out gave the Rams a shot at revenge just eight days later, on Wednesday.

“That's exactly how you want to be, right?” Rhoades said Monday. “If a team gets you, you want to play them again. And the sooner the better, right?”

And much more than pride is on the line, too. Wednesday is the biggest opportunity VCU has left on its schedule in terms of postseason resume value.

Davidson (16-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10), after the win at VCU, won at Fordham on Saturday to extend its win streak to 15, tied with Auburn for the longest such run in the nation. The Wildcats on Monday entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, at No. 25 .

And Davidson is No. 37 in the country in the NCAA’s NET rankings as well.