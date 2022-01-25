For VCU, Wednesday rematch at No. 25 Davidson provides major opportunity

As competitors, VCU coach Mike Rhoades said, the situation the Rams have in front of them is what would be desired.
VCU, last Tuesday, let a big opportunity slip from its hands at home, losing by 2 to Davidson at the Siegel Center. That was a rescheduled game, originally slated to be played on Jan. 2 but postponed due to the Rams’ battle with COVID-19 at the time.
Thus, how the reconfigured schedule worked out gave the Rams a shot at revenge just eight days later, on Wednesday.
“That's exactly how you want to be, right?” Rhoades said Monday. “If a team gets you, you want to play them again. And the sooner the better, right?”
And much more than pride is on the line, too. Wednesday is the biggest opportunity VCU has left on its schedule in terms of postseason resume value.
Davidson (16-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10), after the win at VCU, won at Fordham on Saturday to extend its win streak to 15, tied with Auburn for the longest such run in the nation. The Wildcats on Monday entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, at No. 25 .
And Davidson is No. 37 in the country in the NCAA’s NET rankings as well.
All that is to say that a win Wednesday, for VCU (11-6, 4-2), would be of the marquee variety and give that resume a needed boost.
The Rams and Wildcats will tip off at 8:30 p.m. from Davidson’s Belk Arena. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
"The familiarity of playing them, and making sure we play a full 40 minutes on the road, that's the only way we'll find a way to win," Rhoades said.
Rhoades said in the aftermath of last Tuesday’s game against Davidson that, even in the loss, he felt his team did a “great job” with the game plan.
The Rams found a formula for success, turning the Wildcats over at a rate higher than Davidson typically displays. VCU forced a total of 17 Davidson turnovers, which is tied for the Wildcats’ season high.
And those turnovers turned into 26 points on the offensive end — VCU outscored Davidson by 21 in that category. Point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. played effective defense on Hyunjung Lee, too, limiting one of the most dangerous 3-point shooters in the A-10 (averaging 2.6 treys, fourth in the league) to 1 of 4 from deep.
On their own end, the Rams produced inside, besting the Wildcats 34 to 26 in the paint. And that was even with 12 missed layups — VCU was 9 of 21 on such attempts. Just two of those falling could’ve made the difference in a 63-61 final result.
“You got to push through drives, you got to find a way to get through contact,” Rhoades said. “And sometimes you just got to sit down and make the extra pass because it is well defended at the rim.”
Then late-game execution was ultimately the decisive downfall for VCU last week, a 9-0 Davidson run in the closing minutes pushing the Wildcats ahead.
Rams guard KeShawn Curry said on Tuesday evening that VCU had reviewed tape of the Davidson game earlier that day, on Monday and a couple of times last week as well.
Among what the coaching staff has continued to emphasize in those film sessions, since last week, is 3-point defense (VCU is fourth in the country in limiting teams to 26.3% on; Davidson is second in the country shooting 41.65% on such shots) and the importance of limiting the Wildcats’ backdoor cuts.
Curry said that Rhoades has emphasized Davidson’s recent ranked status in the run-up to Wednesday, too.
“Just to put another flame in the fire for us to continue to go hard,” said Curry, who is 20 of 35 from the field in his last four games and said he has been in a better place mentally.
Based on the current NET rankings, Wednesday marks one of two Quadrant 1 opportunities left for VCU this season — the highest-value games on a resume. The other would be the Rams’ regular-season finale at Saint Louis on March 5 (the Billikens are currently No. 69 in the NET).
So Wednesday’s shortly timed rematch is not just a chance for redemption, but a chance at what would be one of the most important moments of VCU’s season.
“The A-10 is a bear. It's a great basketball league,” Rhoades said. “And when you lose to somebody and you have them a second time, you want that opportunity for sure.
Notes: Rhoades said that guard Marcus Tsohonis will be back for VCU on Wednesday after he sat against Saint Joseph’s with a non-COVID illness. Jimmy Nichols Jr. will remain inactive. … VCU’s last win at Belk Arena was in January 2016. The Rams are 0-4 there dating back to 2017. … VCU is out for its first true road win against a Top 25 team since a 14th-ranked Rams team won at No. 25 UVA in November 2013.
