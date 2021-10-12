For VCU women’s basketball, last season’s championship has had positive influence on this offseason

Coming off historic postseason success in the spring, VCU women’s basketball didn’t leave the impact of its experience behind at the site of the NCAA tournament in San Antonio when it boarded the plane back to Richmond.

The Rams, in mid March, won four straight Atlantic 10 tournament games at the Siegel Center to claim what was their first-ever conference tournament title. It earned the program its first NCAA tournament berth since 2009, and its second overall.

VCU fell to Indiana in the NCAA first round. But when the group reconvened about four months later, for the start of its summer training program, coach Beth O’Boyle sensed a notable energy among the team — catalyzed by what was accomplished last season.

“I think the experience of going through the A-10 tournament, playing in the NCAAs, it was something that our players absolutely enjoyed,” O’Boyle said. “And it was incredible for them. And they know that it wasn't easy for us to get there. So when they came back in June, there was just an energy of them wanting to get better.

“So, in the gym on their own. In practices. It was fun to see. I think they really wanted to get after it."

It’s a mindset, O’Boyle said. One that could be of big value in the season ahead.