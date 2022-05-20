For VCU women's tennis standout Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado, consistency has been key

When Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado was a high schooler, and an up-and-coming tennis player in Spain, her coaches at that time hammered home the point that if she wanted to get anything — if she wanted to win — she had to work hard.

It supplemented what her family emphasized, too.

“To make me realize that, in life, if you want to get something you need to work for that,” Diaz-Delgado said on Friday. “You need to show responsibility, discipline."

The advice helped shape Diaz-Delgado into a player, and a person, who operates with striking consistency — which shows up in her work ethic and in her approach to playing tennis.

It’s a lifestyle that, since she arrived at VCU in 2017, has yielded consistent success, too.

This season, back for an extra, fifth season available to her, Diaz-Delgado moved into second place all-time on the VCU program career singles victories list (currently 114). And, earlier this month, she officially earned a third career berth to the NCAA singles tournament. The Almeria, Spain, native is just the second VCU player to ever do that.

This year’s tournament will be played May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill.

For Diaz-Delgado, it’ll be a capstone on one of the greatest careers in VCU tennis history — a career rooted in her steadfastness.

“She's just a very consistent player,” VCU women’s coach Vivian Segnini said. “Every day she's ready to go and work hard. And she's ready to fight in her matches. And she always does everything well.

“She doesn't like to do things half. She gives her 100%. So I think that's why she achieved everything that she achieved in her college career."

Diaz-Delgado rocketed to a national level of success as a sophomore, when she reached No. 48 in the ITA Division I women’s tennis rankings, qualified for her first NCAA singles tournament and became the first Ram to advance to the event’s round of 16 since 2006. She was named an ITA first-team All-American, too.

“I was able to feel the support from my coaches. I feel like they believed in my game and they showed it to me. So that’s a really important thing in tennis,” Diaz-Delgado said of that year. The Rams were still led by former longtime coach Paul Kostin then, and Segnini was an assistant coach at the time.

As Diaz-Delgado moved forward, and opponents had a better bead on how she plays, she worked to become more aggressive.

Last season, as a senior, she was 16-3 in singles play. The season included a 14-match win streak heading into a second NCAA singles tournament appearance. And she reached No. 91 in the ITA rankings, as well as No. 73 in the doubles rankings, with teammate Noumea Witmus.

Diaz-Delgado then had a fifth year on the table, an option the NCAA provided athletes because of the effects of the pandemic. She had a feeling that she wanted to keep playing tennis, as long as possible. And she wanted to get a master’s degree, too.

So the extra year of eligibility provided her an opportunity to do both, and she returned for an encore.

“My goal was just to enjoy the game, being able to play my game, honestly,” Diaz-Delgado said of this final season. “I just wanted to have fun on the court. And then if the results come, of course I’m so happy, because I’m really competitive.”

The results did, indeed come, in a bountiful way once again. She’s amassed a 23-9 singles record to this point. ITA currently ranks her No. 96 in the nation, but she’s been as high as No. 62. She and Laura Garcia Astudillo were No. 48 in the doubles rankings at one point, too.

She also helped lead VCU to a fourth straight Atlantic 10 title. VCU fell to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA team tournament, on May 7.

Diaz-Delgado’s ITA ranking earned her an automatic berth back to the NCAA singles tournament. Tatsiana Uvarova was the only other Ram to go three times (2006-08).

Prep for next week has been balanced with the beginning of a new job, coaching tennis at a country club in Connecticut. And with completion of her master’s program in VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership.

On the men’s side, twins Charles and Maxence Bertimon will also represent VCU in the NCAA tournament in Champaign, as a doubles duo. And Charles earned a singles berth, too. It’s their first appearance.

For Diaz-Delgado, in this last NCAA go-around, her focus is to enjoy the experience. Her opponent is not yet set.

What she learned from her 2019 NCAA run is that, in the sometimes lengthy postseason matches, it’s a marathon and not a sprint. Two of her three NCAA matches in 2019 went three sets.

It’ll be important to start well, she said. But she added that you have to be consistent.

And, at VCU, that’s always been her creed.

“I feel like my game, I describe myself as a really consistent player,” Diaz-Delgado said. “And I think that’s helped me a lot throughout my college career."