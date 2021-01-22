For Virginia Tech, Tyrece Radford is both dependable and dynamic

As Virginia Tech fought to pull out a close road win at Wake Forest last weekend, Tyrece Radford found himself at the free throw six times in the final 45 seconds.

With the sophomore guard preparing for the crucial shots that could determine the outcome, Hokies coach Mike Young offered the simplest of directions.

“Get em down, Boots,” Radford said Young told him, using his nickname. “Get em down, Boots.”

Radford hit all six, helping Tech win on a night when two of its top scorers combined for a single made shot from the floor.

“Had you told me that we would go (to Wake Forest) and Keve Aluma and Jalen Cone would combine for one made field goal, and we won, that’s not gonna happen,” said Young. “But I think also the mark of a good team is others step to the plate and swing. Radford was phenomenal.”

Virginia Tech (11-2, 5-1 ACC) has been a very good team so far this season, currently ranked 16th in the nation and in second place in the conference, and Radford has been a big reason why.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Louisiana native is third on the Hokies averaging 11.2 points and second in rebounding grabbing 6.2 boards per game going into Saturday’s game at Syracuse (8-4, 2-3).