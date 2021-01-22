For Virginia Tech, Tyrece Radford is both dependable and dynamic

As Virginia Tech fought to pull out a close road win at Wake Forest last weekend, Tyrece Radford found himself at the free throw six times in the final 45 seconds.
With the sophomore guard preparing for the crucial shots that could determine the outcome, Hokies coach Mike Young offered the simplest of directions.
“Get em down, Boots,” Radford said Young told him, using his nickname. “Get em down, Boots.”
Radford hit all six, helping Tech win on a night when two of its top scorers combined for a single made shot from the floor.
“Had you told me that we would go (to Wake Forest) and Keve Aluma and Jalen Cone would combine for one made field goal, and we won, that’s not gonna happen,” said Young. “But I think also the mark of a good team is others step to the plate and swing. Radford was phenomenal.”
Virginia Tech (11-2, 5-1 ACC) has been a very good team so far this season, currently ranked 16th in the nation and in second place in the conference, and Radford has been a big reason why.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Louisiana native is third on the Hokies averaging 11.2 points and second in rebounding grabbing 6.2 boards per game going into Saturday’s game at Syracuse (8-4, 2-3).
“(He’s) such a worker on both glasses,” said Young. “He comes up with balls, you scratch your head. It’s like, how in the world did he get that ball?”
Last season, Radford finished as the Hokies second leading scorer (10.2 ppg) and its top rebounder (6.2 rpg).
Radford’s rebounding was a necessity for a Tech team that lacked frontcourt size. This season, bolstered by the addition of Aluma, a transfer from Wofford, and Justyn Mutts, a Delaware transfer, the Hokies have outrebounded opponents by 4½ boards per game, the fifth best mark in the league.
Those additions have also made Radford more effective as a scorer. Unlike a year ago, when Young relied on Radford’s versatility to help counter opposing teams’ lineups, this season, Young can deploy Radford in ways that dictate matchups and give Tech advantages.
“He’s just a hard guy to guard,” said Boston College coach Jim Christian, whose team was scheduled to visit Tech on Wednesday until a positive test in the Eagles’ program forced that game to be postponed. “He can take the ball to the basket, get you in foul trouble. He can shoot the ball from 3. He’s unbelievably good in transition. I always think that guys who are hard guards like that, they’re really good when you have good players around them because now you’ve only got so much things you can take away.”
In the 64-60 win over Wake Forest, with Aluma and Cone having off nights, Radford scored 20 points in 32 minutes, both team highs. He went 6 for 6 at the line over the final 45 seconds, a clutch performance to lift a team that only shoots 70.3% on free throws, ninth in the league.
That’s a number Tech will need to improve. Young’s team has been one of the best in the ACC at drawing fouls and has taken 273 free throws, second to only North Carolina. Its 81 misses are the fourth most in the league.
Radford entered the contest converting just 70.2% of his free throws, but said he’s confident at the line, especially late in games. To prepare himself for the challenge of shooting free throws in the finals minutes, when fatigue from playing the game is a major factor, Radford cools down after weight lifting by practicing those shots.
Still, the stress of taking six free throws in less than a minute with the game on the line is as much mental as it is physical.
“It’s definitely a different animal, of course all of the pressure is on you,” said Radford. “But you just have to step up to the line, forget about being tired, because these free throws can change the game.”
Boots had to just knock em down. He did, and it’s likely Tech will need him to do that more than once this season.
