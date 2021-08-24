Former Atlee standout Ethan Ratke nearing FCS career record at JMU

After the Dukes’ spring campaign ended in May, with a playoff semifinal loss at Sam Houston — a game in which Ratke converted a new career-long kick with a 48-yard field goal make — Ratke took just about a week off from kicking before he got back at it.

“This summer I feel like I've been maybe like the most motivated I've been to try and get better and prepare for this fall. Because it's my last year,” Ratke said. “So I want to give it everything that I have."

Specifically, Ratke worked on adding distance to his kicks, and on his accuracy from longer distances. The longest field goal in JMU history was a 53 yarder by Mickey Stinnett against Richmond in September 1984.

One of Ratke’s aims for his final season — in addition to helping JMU get back to an FCS title game — is to simply enjoy it. Everything about it.

He’s going to miss the people, the teammates he’s built relationships with over five years.

And as he nears the FCS career field goals record, it’s to those people whom he credits.