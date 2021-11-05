Former Benedictine standout Taurus Carroll 'playing his best football' for JMU, which hosts Campbell Saturday

For JMU, the type of production that has led to Carroll’s best football has grown out of the Fredericksburg native’s increased understanding of the game — and of the Dukes’ defensive scheme — over time.

When the fifth-year senior arrived at JMU, it was under former coach Mike Houston and his staff. Cignetti was hired after Carroll’s sophomore season in 2018, along with defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett.

Carroll began putting in time watching film with Birkett and Hetherman. Also with teammates like linebackers Kelvin Azanama (Monacan) and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.

“We'll just be in there just chopping it up, just talking about what [opponents] like to do to attack us. Things like that,” Carroll said of the film sessions with Azanma and Tucker-Dorsey. “Certain formations, what they like to do.

Earlier in his career, Carroll acknowledged, he would step out on the field and just play. He wouldn’t hone in on details like the particular receiver he was up against, and how te receiver may be lined up. Or particular opponent formations and what they like to run out of those sets.

Hetherman and Birkett helped Carroll break down the game.