Former Benedictine standout Taurus Carroll 'playing his best football' for JMU, which hosts Campbell Saturday

Taurus Carroll recognized the formation, it clicked in his head.
Elon, on a second-quarter play last Saturday, lined up with four receivers out wide, two to each side. It was a concept the Dukes had seen on film.
Carroll was positioned on the left side of the formation, and settled into zone coverage after the snap. The cornerback posted up in the flat, and found himself in perfect position when quarterback Davis Cheek aimed for the inside receiver on his side. He collected the ball and returned it 24 yards to the Elon 8.
It helped set up a JMU touchdown in a momentum-swinging sequence during an eventual 45-21 win. It was a career-high-tying second interception of the year for Carroll, in a season during which coach Curt Cignetti said the former Benedictine standout is “playing his best football of his career.”
And it was also a sixth forced turnover for JMU in its past four games (the Dukes went on to finish the day with a seventh). It’s a run third-ranked JMU (7-1) would like to keep going with the nation’s leader in forced turnovers, Campell (3-5), set to visit Bridgeforth Stadium this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
“When they come out in pregame warmup, they're going to be as good a looking team as we've played. They're big, they got good size,” Cignetti said, of a Campbell team that has more than a dozen FBS transfers on its roster.
For JMU, the type of production that has led to Carroll’s best football has grown out of the Fredericksburg native’s increased understanding of the game — and of the Dukes’ defensive scheme — over time.
When the fifth-year senior arrived at JMU, it was under former coach Mike Houston and his staff. Cignetti was hired after Carroll’s sophomore season in 2018, along with defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett.
Carroll began putting in time watching film with Birkett and Hetherman. Also with teammates like linebackers Kelvin Azanama (Monacan) and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.
“We'll just be in there just chopping it up, just talking about what [opponents] like to do to attack us. Things like that,” Carroll said of the film sessions with Azanma and Tucker-Dorsey. “Certain formations, what they like to do.
Earlier in his career, Carroll acknowledged, he would step out on the field and just play. He wouldn’t hone in on details like the particular receiver he was up against, and how te receiver may be lined up. Or particular opponent formations and what they like to run out of those sets.
Hetherman and Birkett helped Carroll break down the game.
“And offenses are kind of robotic in a certain way,” said Carroll, who won a 2015 state title at Benedictine. “And once you see the formation they're in, they tend to do the same thing over and over. Things like that you just pick up on.”
With that understanding, the game slowed down for Carroll. Whereas when he was younger he was simple out on the field, guarding receivers, his approach has now become more mental than physical.
And the place Carroll reached mentally is to what he attributes Cignetti’s assessment that he’s playing his best ball right now.
“Just took a lot of growth,” Carroll said.
After battling a hamstring injury as a junior in 2019, but still starting three of 11 games played, Carroll started four of the seven games he played as a senior in the shorter spring season earlier this year. He registered his first two career interceptions, against Richmond and then against VMI in the playoffs.
Back for the fifth year this fall, Carroll has started all but one game for the Dukes, with 11 tackles, the two interceptions and a pass breakup.
Carroll’s two picks are second on the team, behind Greg Ross’ three, and part of 15 total takeaways JMU has this fall, tied for 26th in the country.
Campbell, a member of the Big South, has an FCS-best 22 forced turnovers, including 12 fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions.
Nine of the Camels’ starters on defense are seniors.
“They can put pressure on the quarterback,” Cignetti said. “A lot of those turnovers have been quarterback hits, fumbles, things of that nature.”
Defensive end Brevin Allen’s 7.5 sacks have him tied for 13th in the nation in that category.
Offensively, Carroll and Co. will contend with quarterback Wiley Hartley, who has passed for 14 touchdowns in six games, and wide receiver Caleb Snead, who had eight touchdown grabs.
“They got some athletes,” Carroll said. “They can make plays out there."
And for Carroll personally, Saturday is another opportunity to build on a season that’s blossomed into his best. Cignetti said Carroll is playing better and better each week.
"Just make more plays when I can,” Carroll said of his goal the rest of the year. “Don't do too much, but just ... control what I can control.”
