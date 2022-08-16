Former Benedictine star Georgiadis trying his hand at Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young visited a Hokies’ football practice last fall and was surprised to see a familiar face.

“Here comes this kid. Holy cow, he was a mountain of a man,” said Young. “Guy’s got a hand the size of a grizzly bear. He introduced himself and I remembered him right away.”

Young had recruited the player — former Benedictine basketball standout Dimitri Georgiadis — when he was coaching at Wofford. Georgiadis spent a year at The Citadel, playing just six games before suffering a knee injury, then spent a year at a community college in Missouri, before transferring to IUPUI. But after a coaching change there, he decided he was done with college basketball.

“I felt like maybe I was getting a little burned out,” Georgiadis said. “I was kind of losing the love for it. But at the same time, I still had that fire in me. I didn’t want to give up on a collegiate athletic experience.”

The 6-foot-7, then 230-pounder had never played football, not even in youth leagues in Richmond. But his close friend, Texas A&M forward and former Trinity Episcopal basketball star Henry Coleman, encouraged him to speak to Coleman’s father, Hank, who played football for the Hokies in the ‘90s.

“He came to the house and we sat down and I just explained to him, ‘It’s different than basketball,’” said the elder Coleman. “But what I told him was, a human of his size and his athleticism, I felt like he could make the transition with no problem.”

Coleman, in addition to being former player, is close friends with Hokies defensive ends coach J.C. Price. Benedictine football coach Greg Lilly also reached out to Tech to see if joining the Hokies might be a good situation for Georgiadis.

In the end, both sides decided to roll the dice that the size and athleticism that had made Georgiadis a Division I basketball player could make him a Power Five football player. Georgiadis walked on as a tight end in the fall of 2021, under former coach Justin Fuente, then made the switch to the offensive line.

“My Richmond connections really helped me get here,” said Georgiadis, who could play as many as three seasons for the Hokies after redshirting last year.

The transition has been challenging both physically and mentally. Georgiadis has packed on about 75 additional pounds, then trimmed his body fat by 5%. He’s learned the basics of the game and playing the position and now is learning a new offense.

He credits the transformation of his body to the team’s strength coaches and nutritionists, and praised his teammates and coaches for helping him learn the fundamentals and techniques for playing offensive line.

“He’s someone who grinds every day to get better,” said offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. “He’s one of those guys everyone roots for. He’s wired in to making it work and I’m going to coach my butt off to get him there. He’s developing a whole different skill set for a different game. And he’s closing the gap on it.”

Not that anyone takes it easy on him. Georgiadis recalled one of his first practices, working as a scout team defender, and colliding with a pulling Silas Dzansi.

“I was running in and Silas blocked me and sent me back probably three or four yards,” said Georgiadis. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is college football.’”

Dzansi recalled that play and said he marvels at Georgiadis’ rapid development.

“I smacked him and he fell on his back. He was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And I just helped him up,” said Dzansi. “From when he got here, not knowing a lick of football, to being one of our guys who could come off the bench this year and be a contributor, he’s doing great.”

Georgiadis’ teammates and coaches have helped him learn to be patient with himself as he tackles his new sport. Being closer to his family in Richmond has helped his comfort level, as well, he said. He’ll graduate after this semester, then either pursue a second major or a master’s.

On the field, what would define success for the former basketballer turned footballer? Georgiadis doesn’t talk about earning a starting job or becoming a come-from-nowhere pro prospect. He said he’s loving his time being part of the “family and the brotherhood” he’s found at Virginia Tech, and is content — for now, at least — simply pushing himself to master his new endeavor.

“My goal is just to become as good of a player as I can here,” he said. “I just want to do whatever I can to help the team, whatever they see fit. I’m all in for this program.”