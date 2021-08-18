Former Clover Hill standout Jerabek, former Godwin standout Gutzmer share bond that could help lead VCU women's soccer to success this fall

The connection was forged at first simply because they were among the smallest players on their team.
Samantha Jerabek and Lyndsey Gutzmer first met at about 10 years old, on a Richmond Kickers U-11 team. They bonded over being two of the tiniest contributors.
"We actually were friends with the tallest people. So [Gutzmer and I] were called the ‘mighty mites.’ And then the tall people were called the ‘tall towers,’” Jerabek said, laughing as she remembered. “So it was funny.”
That commonality was enough. The budding friendship spilled off the field, with sleepovers, Mario Kart battles on the Wii and mattress surfing down a set of stairs at Gutzmer’s house.
The two could also go to each other to talk about the game of soccer, confiding after a bad practice, for example.
They went on to play in club competition at Richmond United as well, before both chose VCU as part of the Rams’ 2017 recruiting class.
Their relationship has continued to evolve in black and gold. And now they’ve reached a last go-around together, as fifth-year seniors.
It’s a campaign in which they’re set to play on the Rams’ frontline together as forwards, as they try to lead VCU to what’s been an elusive Atlantic 10 title. VCU opens its season at home against James Madison on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“It's cool to see how far we've come, especially with us reaching the end of our VCU career,” Jerabek said. “Just how many teams we've gone through and how far we've developed. But remained very close together and just always know how to motivate each other."
Forward is a spot Jerabek, a former Clover Hill standout, is accustomed to. She’s led the Rams in goals two of the last three seasons, including in an unconventional spring slate earlier this year, after the typical fall season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jerabek netted a team-high seven goals in the spring, and was named an all-Atlantic 10 first team pick for a third year in a row.
It’ll be a shift for Gutzmer, a former Mills Godwin standout, who’s still listed as a midfielder. Up top, in the Rams’ exhibition against Longwood last Friday, they started Gutzmer in the middle, Jerabek on the left and freshman Kanna Matsuhisa on the right.
“She's so strong and so confident there,” Jerabek said of Gutzmer at forward. “So it's going to be cool seeing her play there more often."
Gutzmer scored a game-winning goal against Liberty in the spring, that was assisted by Jerabek — one of her two scores this past season.
VCU, as team, finished tied for third in the A-10 with 21 goals in the spring. Coach Lindsey Martin feels the Rams’ attack is in a good place. She’s seen strides from the 2019 season to the 2021 spring season in her team’s ability to turn its high number of shots — the Rams averaged 18.11 shots in 2019, ninth nationally — into converted goals.
And the Rams’ attacking presence is set to be led in the fall by mostly veteran pieces, including Jerabek and Gutzmer, plus another senior in Emma Kershner and a junior in Anna Bagley.
Matsuhisa, the newcomer to the mix, has made an impression already, too, scoring in a preseason exhibition against Richmond on Aug. 8.
“I think it's always something that we're working to get better and to make sure that, not only are we creating opportunities, but we're creating quality opportunities,” Martin said. “We're known at VCU to have a ton of shots. … But it's creating those into real opportunities where they touch the scoreboard.”
Jerabek’s seven goals last season were tied for fourth in the Atlantic 10. She has 24 career tallies now, including 11 in 2018, which tied for sixth in program history.
She was back and forth on returning for play this year, or turning pro, but ultimately decided to return for a final two seasons, in the spring and fall. She had the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to athletes due to the pandemic.
It was a decision the Rams were glad about, Martin said.
There’s many keys to Jerabek’s effectiveness, as Gutzmer described.
“She finishes the ball so well, even under great amounts of pressure,” Gutzmer said. “And I think that her speed, combined with her work rate, makes her very hard to defend because she never gets tired. She just keeps pushing.
“And she has that competitiveness that she puts it all on her back sometimes because she wants to win so bad.”
Jerabek, as well as Kershner and defender Lana Golob, were selected to this fall’s A-10 preseason all-conference team. The Rams were predicted to finish third in the league, behind defending champion Saint Louis and Dayton.
Fifth-year seniors like Jerabek and Gutzmer have been on VCU teams that made the doorstep of A-10 triumph twice. The Rams advanced to the A-10 tournament title game in both their freshman and sophomore years, in 2017 and 2018.
VCU just missed out on a chance to compete in the spring’s four-team A-10 tournament, on a tiebreaking coin flip, and finished 7-4-2 overall and 4-2-1 in league play.
So the Rams, particularly those who were there for the close calls three and four years ago, are eager to make a run all the way this year.
It’ll be the last chance for Jerabek and Gutzmer together, and their bond — more than a decade strong — will be key in the Rams’ efforts to make that title a reality.
“We know that we have the talent, and we have the desire to win,” Gutzmer said. “So we just have to make sure it all comes together by the time that we do get into conference [play].”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr