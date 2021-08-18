Former Clover Hill standout Jerabek, former Godwin standout Gutzmer share bond that could help lead VCU women's soccer to success this fall

“It's cool to see how far we've come, especially with us reaching the end of our VCU career,” Jerabek said. “Just how many teams we've gone through and how far we've developed. But remained very close together and just always know how to motivate each other."

Forward is a spot Jerabek, a former Clover Hill standout, is accustomed to. She’s led the Rams in goals two of the last three seasons, including in an unconventional spring slate earlier this year, after the typical fall season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jerabek netted a team-high seven goals in the spring, and was named an all-Atlantic 10 first team pick for a third year in a row.

It’ll be a shift for Gutzmer, a former Mills Godwin standout, who’s still listed as a midfielder. Up top, in the Rams’ exhibition against Longwood last Friday, they started Gutzmer in the middle, Jerabek on the left and freshman Kanna Matsuhisa on the right.

“She's so strong and so confident there,” Jerabek said of Gutzmer at forward. “So it's going to be cool seeing her play there more often."

Gutzmer scored a game-winning goal against Liberty in the spring, that was assisted by Jerabek — one of her two scores this past season.