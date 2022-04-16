Former college roommates Matheny, Walker reunited with Flying Squirrels

A familiar face can go a long way. Shane Matheny and Ryan Walker know that for sure.

Matheny and Walker first met as high school prospects — they took their recruiting visit to Washington State at the same time, as rising seniors in 2013.

The two Washington state natives went on to become members of the Cougars’ 2014 recruiting class, and freshmen together on WSU’s 2015 team.

As WSU sophomores, Matheny and Walker became roommates, when conversations at home often flowed back to baseball.

Matheny, an infielder, was drafted a year ahead of Walker — after his junior season in 2017. And when Walker, a pitcher, was drafted a year later, he wound up with the same organization: the San Francisco Giants.

The two reconnected then. And their separate climbs up the minor league ladder have made them teammates on three more occasions: at the Single-A level with the Augusta GreenJackets, and in Double-A with the Flying Squirrels for a time last year and now again to start this season.

While not roommates now, Matheny and Walker have enjoyed the familiarity that comes with having a college friend to bond with at the pro level.

"Just playing those three years with [Walker, at WSU], there's a level of bonding that you can't really get within a system unless you're going up each level together,” Matheny said before the Flying Squirrels’ game against the Altoona Curve Saturday. “Especially because he's a good guy.”

Walker remembers that, as part of the entrance process for the WSU class he and Matheny were a part of, they arrived on campus in Pullman the summer before their freshman year for a Summer Bridge Program. And those weeks included taxing, early morning baseball conditioning workouts, five or six days a week.

“Just to push you mentally, see who could make it through,” Walker said Saturday.

But the mutual challenge brought all of the freshmen together, he said — they all became good friends. And when it was time to find roommates heading into their sophomore year, Walker and Matheny linked together in an apartment, with shortstop Jack Strunc.

That’s when their relationship grew more. Matheny found value in talks away from the diamond with Walker, gleaning a view of the game from a pitcher’s perch.

"As baseball players, we all go home and we talk shop. … Getting that different perspective from a pitcher's side and how he sees things, I think really helped,” Matheny said.

On the field, Matheny started 155 of the 159 games he played in his three seasons. He, crediting a growth in maturity, had a jump in production his junior year. He batted a career-high .306, with career highs of 34 RBIs, 16 doubles, three home runs and three triples.

That preceded his entrance into the draft, when he was picked in the 23rd round by the Giants in June 2017.

Walker, a right-handed reliever — after finishing second in WSU history with 87 career appearances and tied for first with 13 relief wins — was selected in the 31st round of the 2018 draft.

“When we got back together then, it was like we never really left,” Walker said. “We started our friendship back up again. And, honestly, I think it's gotten even better being here than it was in college."

Matheny reached Augusta in 2018, and Walker met him there in 2019.

The process repeated last year, when Matheny spent the entirety of the season in Richmond. Walker, subsequently, was promoted from the High-A Eugene Emeralds in the latter portion of the season.

Both were included as part of this season’s initial Flying Squirrels roster.

Through their respective journeys, they’ve both come to recognize that success in the everyday grind of pro baseball is about consistency.

“It's just being able to manage that stress and that workload every single day,” Matheny said.

But the relationship he and Walker have is a relief from that grind, Matheny said. They bond now over WSU and how the current team is doing — the Cougars’ walkoff win over fourth-ranked Oregon State in March was a topic of conversation.

“You get to switch it up and talk about, I guess, the good old days in college,” Matheny said.

Walker and Matheny were reunited with a third former teammate this week, with Altoona in town — Curve shortstop Andres Alvarez was a WSU standout from 2017-19.

Matheny said he loved every second of his time at WSU. And he still keeps up with guys he played with — which is a little bit easier with Walker, teammates once again.

"Pullman's a special place. You can't really explain it,” Matheny said. “You got to be there for those three, four years. And the relationships that you build there, it's just a Coug thing."