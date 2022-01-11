Former Deep Run star Nina Sorkin completing last act of collegiate career at VCU

Her last act officially begins Saturday with the first match of the Rams’ spring-semester season, at Furman.

“I feel like we're all so excited to see how well we're going to do this season,” Sorkin said. “I know we're going to have a lot of success because we have a ton of really good players on our team."

Almost a year after committing to Virginia Tech, Sorkin finished her time at Deep Run with both a fourth singles state title and fourth doubles state title. She became just the second female in VHSL history to win four singles titles — coached by her mother, too.

And, in Blacksburg, the best prep player in Virginia got better in part by challenging practices, some as early as 5:30 a.m.

Sorkin went 12-6 at the No. 6 spot in her first collegiate spring season, and 20-17 overall. Late in that season, Sorkin secured what she considers one of her favorite memories of her time at Virginia Tech, winning the clinching singles match to give the Hokies a team victory over Louisville in the first round of the ACC tournament.

"And everyone comes running on the court,” said Sorkin, whose parents and sister, Elena, were in attendance as well.