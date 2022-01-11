Former Deep Run star Nina Sorkin completing last act of collegiate career at VCU

Nina Sorkin still remembers the day vividly. It’s a day she’ll never forget.
In July 2016, Virginia Tech women’s tennis coach Terry Ann Zawacki-Holdren called Sorkin bearing an opportunity she longed for.
Sorkin had her share of options to continue her tennis career collegiately — that’s what comes with going 89-1 in singles play across a storied high school career at Deep Run, a five-star recruit ranked No. 1 in Virginia.
But, deep down, she knew that if she was offered the chance to play at Virginia Tech, that was where she wanted to go. It was the place she knew the most.
The Sorkin family practically bleeds maroon and orange — her mother, Maria, played tennis for the Hokies and her father, Scott, played baseball at the school. Her brother, Nick, attended Virginia Tech, too.
In the recruiting process, Sorkin waited to see if Virginia Tech would in fact be an option for her as well. And when Zawacki-Holdren called her that summer day five and a half years ago to offer a scholarship, Sorkin committed right away.
It was a dream come true for Sorkin, and opened the door for a successful four-year career with the Hokies.
But with that dream realized and an opportunity for a swan song in front of her — availed when the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic — Sorkin again evaluated her options. And this time she returned home to Richmond, joining VCU as a graduate transfer.
Her last act officially begins Saturday with the first match of the Rams’ spring-semester season, at Furman.
“I feel like we're all so excited to see how well we're going to do this season,” Sorkin said. “I know we're going to have a lot of success because we have a ton of really good players on our team."
Almost a year after committing to Virginia Tech, Sorkin finished her time at Deep Run with both a fourth singles state title and fourth doubles state title. She became just the second female in VHSL history to win four singles titles — coached by her mother, too.
And, in Blacksburg, the best prep player in Virginia got better in part by challenging practices, some as early as 5:30 a.m.
Sorkin went 12-6 at the No. 6 spot in her first collegiate spring season, and 20-17 overall. Late in that season, Sorkin secured what she considers one of her favorite memories of her time at Virginia Tech, winning the clinching singles match to give the Hokies a team victory over Louisville in the first round of the ACC tournament.
"And everyone comes running on the court,” said Sorkin, whose parents and sister, Elena, were in attendance as well.
Sorkin won 10 singles matches and eight doubles matches as a sophomore. She went 5-4 in a junior season shortened by the pandemic. It was that spring, of 2020, that the NCAA approved extra eligibility for athletes.
Sorkin knew she wanted to take advantage, to play a fifth season. But, after talking to Zawacki-Holdren, she found out that there wouldn’t be a spot on the roster for her in that additional year.
Plus, she was scheduled to graduate from Virginia Tech in May 2021. So Sorkin began to explore other schools. She was in contact with programs as far as Oregon and Minnesota, open to traveling.
But then she discovered the Center for Sport Leadership graduate program at VCU.
“And I was like, 'This is the program I've been looking for,’” Sorkin said.
It certainly didn’t hurt that the Rams have been perennial Atlantic 10 tournament champions, either. VCU has won A-10 titles, advancing to the NCAA tournament, in seven of the last eight possible seasons.
VCU announced Sorkin’s addition in November 2020, as a newcomer for the 2021-22 season. Sorkin was able to complete her fourth season at Virginia Tech in spring 2021 and, ironically, won the clinching match for the Hokies in a bout with VCU last February.
Then Sorkin joined the Rams this past fall.
“I think her adaptation was good because of her experience, but also because she’s such a great athlete, such a great person,” VCU coach Vivian Segnini said. “She’s very disciplined, she works hard. She’s always trying to get better.”
In the fall season, Sorkin won her doubles flight with teammate Gabriela Davidescu at the Bedford Cup in Washington, D.C. She also went 3-1 in singles play at the Mean Green Invite in November, hosted by the University of North Texas.
“I feel like I competed my best there,” Sorkin said of the Mean Green Invite. “And I felt like my game was finally on top."
Off the court, being back in Richmond has allowed Sorkin to spend much weekend time with her family. And her mother is still the coach at Deep Run, so she hits with the Wildcats whenever she has the opportunity.
This spring will likely be Sorkin’s last stretch of consistent competitive tennis — she just anticipates playing recreationally, with perhaps the occasional tournament, after VCU.
She’s already grabbed one dream, playing at Virginia Tech. Now this spring, in a final lap, she’ll be after one more: playing in the NCAA tournament.
“That has always been a dream,” Sorkin said. “And then, personally, I just want to finish out my tennis career as strong as possible.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr