Former defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton looks back on his time with Hokies, ahead to an NFL future

Not currently coaching, Justin Hamilton now enjoys the kind of downtime the 24-7 nature of college football can’t afford. So one day this spring, he went to watch his son’s coach-pitch rec league baseball tryouts in Christiansburg.

There were about 60 kids, 7- and 8-year-olds, in attendance, just three coaches and seemingly no organization. Hamilton, who spent the past two seasons as Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator, sprang into action.

“One of the coaches gave me a bucket of baseballs and 12 kids. I had no idea what to do,” said Hamilton. “I rolled out the bucket of baseballs and immediately it was just like, I love trying to instruct and coach people on how to do things, how to improve.”

That moment took Hamilton back to his initial foray into the profession, volunteering at Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville, Tenn., in 2009, the first step in a journey that reached a peak in 2019 when he succeeded the legendary Bud Foster with the Hokies.

Hamilton had strongly considered getting out of coaching two years earlier, before then-Tech coach Justin Fuente offered him a job at his alma mater as the program’s director of player development.

“At first it was just a lifeline,” said the 39-year-old Hamilton, a Clintwood native who played running back, wide receiver and safety for the Hokies from 2002 to 2005.

Fuente gave Hamilton a blank canvas to mold the job as he saw fit – from assisting Fuente and Foster to “panning back” and finding myriad ways to help the program.

“When I stepped into it, I knew I had no idea how a Power Five football program really operated,” said Hamilton.

During the next four years, as he earned a promotion to safeties coach in 2019, then to defensive coordinator in 2020, he learned.

But those were years of decline under Fuente. Tech went 18-16 in the three years Hamilton was an on-field coach.

Hamilton is reflective and self-aware when it comes to what went wrong. He’s reluctant to point to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on his first season as coordinator in 2020 but cognizant that any breakdown of his tenure has to start there.

He has a list of big-picture things he would have done differently, now that he has the time to go and look back.

Hamilton thinks he could have done a better job transitioning the terminology Tech used under Foster and the previous staff to the vocabulary he and the new staff employed. When he presented his scheme to his new staff, he could have made his presentation more collaborative, helping create ownership from the onset.

He is critical of the efficiency of his early practices and management of his own emotions.

“If I wanted to make myself feel good, I could probably list a lot of reasons that didn’t help our cause in my time at Virginia Tech,” said Hamilton. “But ultimately, the way I choose to look at it is we didn’t get our players to perform well enough. We didn’t recruit well enough. We didn’t win enough games.”

As the coordinator at Virginia Wise, Hamilton had the same responsibilities of game-planning and play-calling, but now he was “at the high stakes table.”

“The difference is, that come Saturday, come test day, there’s a whole lot more people watching,” he said. “UVA Wise offered the power of obscurity. I could make mistakes in the dark. I would realize it but I didn’t have to deal with the backlash. It didn’t end up on SportsCenter.”

Hamilton understands the bottom-line nature of coaching and early on in 2021 knew his future likely wouldn’t be at Tech.

“You’ve got to try to get your plans implemented,” said Hamilton. “That’s really what it boils down to. And if you don’t, then somebody else is going to get your office, your chair, your whistle and you gotta go find something else to do.”

Neither Fuente nor his three coordinators – Hamilton, offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen and special teams coordinator James Shibest – are currently on a staff anywhere. Neither are offensive line coach Vance Vince or defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck.

Pry did retain J.C. Price as his defensive line coach and promoted Pierson Prioleou from a player personnel job to coach the team’s safeties.

Jack Tyler is now coaching the linebackers at Texas A&M Commerce, Ryan Smith is coaching the cornerbacks at Northwestern, Jafar Williams is coaching wide receivers at Temple, and Adam Lechtenberg is the offensive coordinator at Central Oklahoma.

As he’s had more time to reflect on his experience at Tech, Hamilton has found himself disillusioned with some of the directions college football is going, from the reliance on the transfer portal to the impact of name, image and likeness money.

He worries that minority coaches sometimes get pigeonholed into the bottom jobs on staffs, where their role in recruiting is overemphasized, stunting their development as on-field coaches.

Hamilton turned down some college positions and pursued others he wasn’t offered, but he’s come to realize that college isn’t where he wants to be right now.

“To be honest, at this stage, this point in my life, that’s not what I want to do,” he said. “But I want to coach, I know that.”

Hamilton’s goal now is to coach in the NFL. He played parts of two seasons with Cleveland (2006) and Washington (2008).

Hamilton assembled a list of contacts he has in the NFL, people he’s coached with and players he’s played with or coached, and began reaching out. He’s applied for a spot in the league’s Bill Walsh minority internship program. He attended the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis to make connections.

As he did at the college level, when he worked his way from being an NAIA strength coach to being a Power Five defensive coordinator in just nine years, Hamilton is prepared to start at the bottom in the NFL as he pursues a new dream.

“From the first day I volunteered at Grace Christian Academy, I wanted to be the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech,” said Hamilton. “That was the mountaintop for me. It’s a great honor to be able to say that I had that job.”

Now, Hamilton sees other mountains to scale, the chance to impact lives in and away from the game. His climb isn’t finished. He just wants to keep rolling out the balls and coaching.