Former Hanover, JMU standout Josh Wells had no college scholarship offers. Sunday, he'll play in the Super Bowl.

The multiple position changes Wells encountered when he got to JMU taught him how to adapt and roll with the punches.

“It was frustrating at times,” Wells said. “But I just did the best with what I had.”

Jeff recalled that his son was really upset about the shifting. Wells didn’t know how to accept the move to offensive tackle at first. Jeff suggested that he look at it as a challenge. And he went on to embrace the move.

“I had no idea how to play offensive line,” Wells said. “So I guess really, in a sense, it kind of helped because there were no bad habits that I had to break initially because I had never played it.”

Wells went from 225 pounds as a true freshman to 295 his redshirt sophomore year. That year, 2011, he became a starter at tackle for the Dukes. He held the spot the rest of his career, and he was an all-Colonial Athletic Association second-team pick as a senior in 2013.

Leading up to the 2014 draft, Wells felt he had a good pro day. He also got an opportunity to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Wells went undrafted, but was offered multiple free agent opportunities — which he compared to being a preferred walk-on in college. He consulted with his family and settled on the Jaguars.