Former Hanover, JMU standout Josh Wells had no college scholarship offers. Sunday, he'll play in the Super Bowl.

For Josh Wells, the start to college football at James Madison was defined by change.
Wells, a former standout at quarterback for Hanover High School, was a walk-on for the Dukes in their 2009 freshman class. Not at quarterback, but at tight end.
He redshirted his freshman season, though, and eventually landed at defensive tackle due to injuries on the line. What followed was a move back to tight end, and then another move — to offensive line, at tackle.
That transition was the toughest of them all.
“Because unless you play it, you don't really understand the camaraderie that comes with it,” Wells said this week.
But, on the offensive line, Wells eventually found a home. He came to realize what playing on that unit was all about — not getting the recognition, yet serving those around you. His best friends in college became fellow offensive linemen.
And on the field, Wells elevated from a newbie to a pro prospect.
The move turned out to be one of multiple instances in Wells’ football career of him ending up right where he needed to be, even if his path there wasn’t the most conventional.
Some 10 years later, where Wells will be Sunday is Raymond James Stadium, in white, pewter and red, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
“Happy to be here. And, I mean it's just, it's fun. Football is fun,” Wells said. “You get an opportunity to play on the biggest stages and, obviously, now the biggest stage.”
Wells is now a seventh-year NFL offensive tackle. The Mechanicsville native is concluding his second season with Tampa Bay, after five years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s played in all but one of the Buccaneers’ games in their run to the Super Bowl, either on the offensive line, on special teams or both.
He’s also one of three former JMU offensive lineman with Tampa Bay, including Charlottesville native Aaron Stinnie (2013-17) and Earl Watford (2008-12). Stinnie is the son of former VCU basketball standout Phil Stinnie (1984-88), and has started the team’s last two games at right guard. Watford is a member of Tampa Bay’s practice squad.
So how did a player who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns at Hanover — and helped lead Hawks to a Central Region title in 2007 — end up on the offensive line?
In the recruiting process, Wells had no offers. His father, Jeff, feels like his son’s speed hurt him there, with schools choosing to eye signal callers who could be dual threats at the collegiate level.
It wasn’t until after his senior season that Wells was presented a preferred walk-on opportunity. Both JMU and Richmond offered that — the Dukes as a tight end and the Spiders as a general athlete, wherever they saw fit. Wells felt JMU would allow him to get away from home a bit and grow up. So to Harrisonburg he went.
The multiple position changes Wells encountered when he got to JMU taught him how to adapt and roll with the punches.
“It was frustrating at times,” Wells said. “But I just did the best with what I had.”
Jeff recalled that his son was really upset about the shifting. Wells didn’t know how to accept the move to offensive tackle at first. Jeff suggested that he look at it as a challenge. And he went on to embrace the move.
“I had no idea how to play offensive line,” Wells said. “So I guess really, in a sense, it kind of helped because there were no bad habits that I had to break initially because I had never played it.”
Wells went from 225 pounds as a true freshman to 295 his redshirt sophomore year. That year, 2011, he became a starter at tackle for the Dukes. He held the spot the rest of his career, and he was an all-Colonial Athletic Association second-team pick as a senior in 2013.
Leading up to the 2014 draft, Wells felt he had a good pro day. He also got an opportunity to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Wells went undrafted, but was offered multiple free agent opportunities — which he compared to being a preferred walk-on in college. He consulted with his family and settled on the Jaguars.
“You kind of look at rosters and what schemes you might fit in,” Wells said. “It's honestly just a leap of faith. And God kind of worked it out for me. And I knew that's where I needed to be.”
He fit right in in Jacksonville. He arrived with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, and carved out a spot while focusing on his approach.
Wells also benefited from the guidance of older teammates at the time, like Paul Posluszny, Jacques McClendon and Sam Young.
“It's just showing up and working hard and controlling the things that I could control,” Wells said. “I mean, I couldn't control if I made the team, I couldn't control if I was playing or not. But I could control showing up, being a pro.”
Wells played in 12 games as a rookie and 39 total over his five years with the Jaguars, including nine starts. But he was released in August 2019.
As Wells eyed a new landing spot, he prayed it would be Tampa Bay. His wife, Morgan, was pregnant at the time and he wanted to be able to be close by, within the state of Florida.
The Buccaneers did call. He had a workout with them on a Friday and was signed the following Monday. He made 13 appearances last season, including two starts, in a year Tampa Bay went 7-9.
Tampa Bay then had a transformational offseason, led by the addition of six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady last March. The Buccaneers went 11-5 in the regular season — their best record in 15 years — before making their run to the Super Bowl.
“It's awesome to be a part of something successful,” Wells said. “It's awesome to be a part of something this big.”
After Tampa Bay clinched its trip, with a 31-26 victory over the Packers in the NFC title game on Jan. 24, Wells FaceTimed his parents from the locker room.
The feeling was “incredible.”
“To be able to call them and for them just to have so much pride and joy in me and my success, I can't really put words on it,” Wells said.
The Buccaneers are in an unorthodox position in that they’ll be the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium Sunday.
Wells’ parents will be in attendance, heading down Friday and spending the weekend.
"I love football, and I've never even been to a Super Bowl,” Jeff said. “But to go here to this one, it's just hard to take in."
Wells has enjoyed having former JMU teammates Stinnie and Watford with him, too. When they were in school they dreamed to be in the position they are now.
“That's kind of the ultimate goal,” current JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “We're really proud of ... them. It's great for our program.”
Wells’ path has winded in a way that he perhaps would never have imagined when he was leading Hanover to the playoffs at quarterback.
But it’s all led him here, with a chance to become a Super Bowl champion ahead.
“I think just being available and showing up every day is a huge part of the battle,” Wells said. “Just showing up willing to work and willing to learn every day, and just letting God handle the rest.
“And I'm putting my best foot forward every day.”
