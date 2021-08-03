Former Highland Springs standout Mike Greene excited about how JMU defensive line shaping up for his final year

Mike Greene couldn’t hide the excitement.
Asked about the defensive line depth James Madison is set to carry into a season now just one month away, Greene showed a slight grin.
"Whew, it's going to be a good year,” he said.
It’s an experienced group, fortified both with the return of pieces who were out with injury during the spring season and with transfers.
And Greene, a former Highland Springs standout, is the leader of the pack — an Associated Press first-team All-American in the spring and the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason defensive player of the year ahead of the upcoming fall.
The senior elected to return to the Dukes for the season ahead using the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted to athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And considering the extent of the talent around him in his position group, it’s a season he’s clearly looking forward to.
The Dukes open fall camp on Friday, and their season against Morehead State on Sept. 4.
“Everybody on our defensive line, I think, can go out there and make plays,” Greene said. “Definitely, we can sub out a whole defensive line all four of us and just send a whole other four in and we'll be perfectly fine.”
Perhaps another cause for excitement for Greene is that, with added depth, he will be able to move back to the interior of the line at defensive tackle. That’s where he primarily played before the spring season.
But defensive ends Isaac Ukwu and Jalen Green each suffered knee injuries in fall practice last year, which kept them out in the spring. In the aftermath, Greene shifted to the outside and played mostly defensive end during the eight-game spring season. He registered 25 total tackles, with a CAA-high 10.5 tackles for loss, including three sacks. In addition to his All-American status, he was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the top defender in FCS football.
Still, despite his success at end earlier this year — a position he also played at Highland Springs — and despite his willingness to play anywhere, Greene’s preference is to play inside.
“That’s my bread and butter, I would say,” Greene said.
It helps that Ukwu and Green are both back. JMU also added transfers Bryce Carter (Towson), Zaid Hamdan (Ohio State) and Jordan Funk (Army) to the line.
The fifth-year senior Carter was a captain for the fellow CAA foe Tigers, who compiled 144 total tackles, with 34 for loss and 15 sacks, in 35 career games. Hamdan, a sophomore, played in five games for the Buckeyes, with four stops. Funk, a redshirt freshman, had five tackles in nine games last season.
Speaking on the transfers, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes felt they needed more competition on defense. And Carter has already seen it.
"That's what I love about our defense — I won defensive preseason player of the year, but everybody wants to win defensive player of the year on our defense,” Greene said. “From linebackers to DBs or D-line, everybody wants to be the top guy.
“So I think that competition is going to drive us pretty far this season."
JMU also returned spring D-line starters James Carpenter, Mikail Kamara and Tony Thurston.
Personally, coming off the unique spring season, the 6-3, 282-pound Greene said he took just about a week off before returning to the weight room to begin training for the fall.
An objective for the short offseason was to cut down body fat.
“I didn’t really lose any weight, just gained a lot of muscle,” Greene said. “And cutting up and getting conditioned, since we didn’t have a real summer [training period] last year. So this summer has been really important.”
As a unit, the current depth on the defensive line reminds Greene a lot of the Dukes’ 2017 team, his freshman year, when the unit featured standouts like Andrew Ankrah, Simeyon Robinson, Cornwell Urquhart and Darrious Carter. That team went 14-1 and made the national title game in Frisco, Texas.
Frisco is again on Greene’s mind, an ever-desired destination for the Dukes. The play of he and his peers on the line will be of utmost importance in trying to get there.
“I think this year's going to be a really good D-line,” Greene said. “We'll fly around, have a lot of fun on the defensive side of the ball for sure."
