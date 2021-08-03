Former Highland Springs standout Mike Greene excited about how JMU defensive line shaping up for his final year

Perhaps another cause for excitement for Greene is that, with added depth, he will be able to move back to the interior of the line at defensive tackle. That’s where he primarily played before the spring season.

But defensive ends Isaac Ukwu and Jalen Green each suffered knee injuries in fall practice last year, which kept them out in the spring. In the aftermath, Greene shifted to the outside and played mostly defensive end during the eight-game spring season. He registered 25 total tackles, with a CAA-high 10.5 tackles for loss, including three sacks. In addition to his All-American status, he was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the top defender in FCS football.

Still, despite his success at end earlier this year — a position he also played at Highland Springs — and despite his willingness to play anywhere, Greene’s preference is to play inside.

“That’s my bread and butter, I would say,” Greene said.

It helps that Ukwu and Green are both back. JMU also added transfers Bryce Carter (Towson), Zaid Hamdan (Ohio State) and Jordan Funk (Army) to the line.