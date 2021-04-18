Former Iowa State recruit Jayden Nunn commits to VCU

Capping a busy weekend of roster moves, VCU on Sunday picked up a commitment from guard Jayden Nunn, a guard in the class of 2021 who decommitted from Iowa State last month.

Nunn, a 6-4, 190 pounder from Flint, Mich., carries a three-star rating from 247Sports, which also ranks him the No. 13 player overall in his class out of Michigan, and the No. 44 point guard in his class nationally.

He committed to Iowa State this past December, when the Cyclones were still led by coach Steve Prohm. But Prohm was fired last month. Iowa State went 2-22 overall and was winless in Big 12 play.

The school hired former Iowa State assistant T.J. Otzelberger from UNLV to replace Prohm. But Nunn wrote in a tweet on March 21 that he had not been contacted by Otzelberger and thus would decommit and reopen his recruitment.