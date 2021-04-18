Former Iowa State recruit Jayden Nunn commits to VCU

Capping a busy weekend of roster moves, VCU on Sunday picked up a commitment from guard Jayden Nunn, a guard in the class of 2021 who decommitted from Iowa State last month.
Nunn, a 6-4, 190 pounder from Flint, Mich., carries a three-star rating from 247Sports, which also ranks him the No. 13 player overall in his class out of Michigan, and the No. 44 point guard in his class nationally.
Ram Nation🐏 #LLou pic.twitter.com/Sf4AppmnHO— JAYDEN NUNN (@nunn_jayden) April 18, 2021
He committed to Iowa State this past December, when the Cyclones were still led by coach Steve Prohm. But Prohm was fired last month. Iowa State went 2-22 overall and was winless in Big 12 play.
The school hired former Iowa State assistant T.J. Otzelberger from UNLV to replace Prohm. But Nunn wrote in a tweet on March 21 that he had not been contacted by Otzelberger and thus would decommit and reopen his recruitment.
Nunn started his high school career at Carman-Ainsworth High School in Flint before transferring to Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Ariz., for his final year.
Nunn averaged 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and shot 52% from 3-point range (13 of 25) this past season for Dream City Christian.
He’ll add to a backcourt that on Saturday lost star Bones Hyland, the Atlantic 10 player of the year this past season. Hyland announced Saturday that he will declare for the NBA draft and hire and agent, after two seasons at VCU. Nunn fills the scholarship opened by Hyland’s departure.
VCU also added guard Marcus Tsohonis, a transfer from Washington, on Friday. And it added forward Jimmy Nichols Jr., a transfer from Providence, on Thursday.
Incumbent starter Ace Baldwin will be the returner at point guard, set to be a sophomore in 2021-22. And senior KeShawn Curry and sophomore Josh Banks will be returning options at shooting guard.
