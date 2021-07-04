Former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander's wild ride takes her to The Diamond for Sunday's first pitch

It’s been just over one month since Odicci Alexander put herself on the national stage with her feats in the softball circle. And things really haven’t slowed down since.
It was the first week of June when Alexander’s arm helped carry her James Madison softball team to a historic Women’s College World Series win over top seed Oklahoma one day. Then, the next day, she made a dazzling, diving tag at the plate the against Oklahoma State to help the Dukes to another victory.
Alexander, and JMU, took the WCWS by storm. The Dukes were newcomers to that height of collegiate softball competition after perennial success that had burgeoned over the previous decade.
And the fifth-year senior Alexander was the headlining star, pitching the entirety of the Oklahoma and Oklahoma State wins, a combined 15 innings, while giving up just four runs and striking out 11. The Dukes went on to be eliminated from the tournament on back-to-back losses to Oklahoma.
But Alexander cemented her name in softball lore and, in the weeks since, she’s been named both the Softball America NCAA pitcher of the year and the D1 Softball woman of the year, has signed on for two pro softball opportunities, and has been nominated for an ESPY Award for the best female college athlete.
With all that, Alexander estimated Sunday she’s had maybe an hour to reflect over the past few weeks.
“Just taking it one day at a time,” she said. “Accepting all these opportunities that are being thrown my way."
The journey took the Boydton native to The Diamond Sunday, where she threw out the first pitch before the Flying Squirrels’ game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
She fired a baseball in to Binghamton manager Lorenzo Bundy, a JMU baseball alumnus (1978-81).
"I just think that was a wonderful opportunity,” Alexander said. “A lot of people don't get to do stuff like that.”
She said her most memorable moment came when she walked out of the circle in a JMU uniform for the final time, in the Dukes' second loss to Oklahoma, and received a standing ovation from all in attendance in Oklahoma City.
"That, for me, just means a lot,” she said. “Because I didn't know I would impact that many people and inspire that many people.”
The first pro deal Alexander agreed to was with the USSSA Pride, and she threw eight strikeouts in her debut with the team on June 17 against Team Mexico. She also agreed to a deal with Athletes Unlimited, a league that will play from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27.
Alexander said she likely will keep playing softball until her body tells her she can’t anymore. She also has aspirations of being a coach.
It’s been a wild journey for her this spring and summer, that’s still just beginning to unfurl. But she’s embracing it.
"I'm just so blessed,” she said. “And I'm just happy to be here."
Back-to-back sellouts mark holiday weekend: When Squirrels executive Todd “Parney” Parnell stepped out onto the mound after the Flying Squirrels game Saturday and looked up at the crowd, packed to the brim at The Diamond, it was a moment he said he’ll never forget for the rest of his life.
It was the first full-capacity sellout crowd for a Flying Squirrels game since the summer of 2019, and the 9,560 fans represented the largest crowd across the entirety of Double-A baseball this year.
“All the struggles that we as a staff, as a franchise, as a city, as a region, as humans, have gone through over the last 15 months just flooded me,” Parnell said. “And just the gratitude for the people being there. The gratitude for the people that I love, that I work with.”
Sunday's Fourth of July game, with a fireworks show after, was also a sellout.
The Squirrels’ average attendance this season, including the time when capacity was reduced, was 4,127 through Saturday’s game, Parnell said. The Hartford Yard Goats currently lead the league, averaging 4,500, he said.
Since their first season, the Flying Squirrels have led the Eastern League, now called Double-A Northeast, in total attendance four times. They were second in the rankings each of the other years.
Parnell believes this weekend can be a springboard to what attendance at The Diamond could be like the rest of the season.
“And it's also going to be a bridge to not just the rest of this season, but as this wonderful, talented, creative staff continues to move forward and grow, it's going to be kind of a catalyst for the future,” he said.
