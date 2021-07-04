Former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander's wild ride takes her to The Diamond for Sunday's first pitch

It’s been just over one month since Odicci Alexander put herself on the national stage with her feats in the softball circle. And things really haven’t slowed down since.

It was the first week of June when Alexander’s arm helped carry her James Madison softball team to a historic Women’s College World Series win over top seed Oklahoma one day. Then, the next day, she made a dazzling, diving tag at the plate the against Oklahoma State to help the Dukes to another victory.

Alexander, and JMU, took the WCWS by storm. The Dukes were newcomers to that height of collegiate softball competition after perennial success that had burgeoned over the previous decade.

And the fifth-year senior Alexander was the headlining star, pitching the entirety of the Oklahoma and Oklahoma State wins, a combined 15 innings, while giving up just four runs and striking out 11. The Dukes went on to be eliminated from the tournament on back-to-back losses to Oklahoma.

But Alexander cemented her name in softball lore and, in the weeks since, she’s been named both the Softball America NCAA pitcher of the year and the D1 Softball woman of the year, has signed on for two pro softball opportunities, and has been nominated for an ESPY Award for the best female college athlete.