Former L.C. Bird standout Charles Falden making strong impression ahead of last hurrah, at JMU

A full-time starter for the Eagles for the first time this past season, Falden averaged a career-best 10.1 points in a career-high 20.8 minutes per game. He was second on the team with 39 3-pointers, made at a 36.4% clip.

His proudest moments were the Big South titles. The first one, in 2020, didn’t come with the NCAA tournament appearance it was supposed to when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Winthrop got there officially this past March, the program’s first Big Dance trip since 2017.

Six days after a first-round loss to Villanova, Kelsey was named the coach at the College of Charleston. Falden entered the transfer portal.

Prosser wound up being hired back as Winthrop’s head coach, and though Falden left the door for a return open — the Eagles were in a top three that also included JMU and Akron — Falden picked the Dukes.

“It's closer to home. … And I like Coach Byington, I liked the style of play,” Falden said. “And we really bonded over the [Zoom meetings], and I feel like this is a good place for me to be."

In particular, Falden liked the fast pace and freedom in Byington’s system. JMU, last season, led the CAA in scoring (78.1 points per game) and field goal percentage defense (holding opponents to 41.2%).