Former L.C. Bird standout Charles Falden making strong impression ahead of last hurrah, at JMU

HARRISONBURG — In Harrisonburg, it hasn’t taken Charles Falden long to make quite the impression.
Granted, the former L.C. Bird standout arrived with credentials that can speak for themselves — an adept shooter and defender who helped Winthrop to back-to-back Big South tournament titles the past two seasons.
But now one of four offseason transfers into a James Madison program that returned four starters from a team that won a regular-season Colonial Athletic Association title in coach Mark Byington’s first season at the helm, Falden has shined already. He’s been one of the Dukes’ best players, Byington said.
“He's going to be vital to us,” Byington said.
JMU was a school Falden looked at coming out of a postgraduate season at Massanutten Military Academy — which is just about 40 miles north in Woodstock — before he was ultimately lured to Rock Hill, S.C., and Winthrop.
Then when the opportunity presented itself again earlier this year, as Falden explored graduate transfer destinations, he chose JMU for his last hurrah.
The 6-3, 210-pound guard figures to hold a valuable role for a Dukes group that’ll be looking to build on last year’s success.
“Just bringing all that I learned from Winthrop,” Falden said. “And just pouring into my younger guys here."
Falden, at L.C. Bird, averaged 16 points and shot 45% from 3-point range as a senior in 2015-16. He scored 35 points in the Skyhawks’ state final loss to Potomac that season, and was named the 5A state player of the year.
He had just one offer coming out of L.C. Bird, from VMI. He spoke to L.C. Bird coach Troy Manns, and Manns presented the option of going to Massanutten for a prep year.
Falden took it, and led the Colonels with 23.6 points per game in 2016-17, plus averages of 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Pat Kelsey, then the coach at Winthrop, and former Eagles assistant Mark Prosser frequented Falden’s Massanutten games and practices. Falden committed not long after taking his official visit.
In Rock Hill, Falden showed his ability to be an efficient scorer — he shot 40.2% from deep over his four years, including a combined 48% (57 of 118) his freshman and sophomore seasons. But where he feels he improved the most is on defense.
Falden didn’t consider himself to be strong on that end of the court coming out of L.C. Bird, but realized he had to step it up at the college level.
“It was like everybody's good. Everybody's going to try you,” Falden said. “So, I struggled a little bit at the beginning but once I got it I picked it up as well."
A full-time starter for the Eagles for the first time this past season, Falden averaged a career-best 10.1 points in a career-high 20.8 minutes per game. He was second on the team with 39 3-pointers, made at a 36.4% clip.
His proudest moments were the Big South titles. The first one, in 2020, didn’t come with the NCAA tournament appearance it was supposed to when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Winthrop got there officially this past March, the program’s first Big Dance trip since 2017.
Six days after a first-round loss to Villanova, Kelsey was named the coach at the College of Charleston. Falden entered the transfer portal.
Prosser wound up being hired back as Winthrop’s head coach, and though Falden left the door for a return open — the Eagles were in a top three that also included JMU and Akron — Falden picked the Dukes.
“It's closer to home. … And I like Coach Byington, I liked the style of play,” Falden said. “And we really bonded over the [Zoom meetings], and I feel like this is a good place for me to be."
In particular, Falden liked the fast pace and freedom in Byington’s system. JMU, last season, led the CAA in scoring (78.1 points per game) and field goal percentage defense (holding opponents to 41.2%).
The Dukes went 13-7 overall and 8-2 in league play, and claimed the program’s first regular-season title since 2014-15. But senior Matt Lewis, JMU’s leading scorer (19.7 points per game) and the CAA player of the year, suffered a February knee injury that cut his season short. JMU fell to Elon in its first game of the CAA tournament.
Lewis is the lone starter not back, one of seven departures, including five transfers. The transfers who came in, besides Falden, were Tyree Ihenacho (North Dakota), Takal Molson (Seton Hall) and Alonzo Sule (Texas State).
“Very motivated,” guard Vado Morse, the Dukes’ leading returning scorer (14.4), said of this year’s group. “Especially what happened last year. Very motivated, hungry, driven.”
As far as Falden’s role goes, he considers being a leader his main piece, bringing back-to-back championship pedigree to a program that would love to go back to back, too.
It’s something JMU is already reaping benefits from.
“Been very, very impressive,” Byington said of Falden, who goes by "Chuck." “He brings so much more than just a normal transfer, because he's been on winning teams and championship teams.”
