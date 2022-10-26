Former L.C. Bird star Isaiah Moore eager for chance to play against Virginia Tech

As a star linebacker and tight end at L.C. Bird High School, Isaiah Moore only received one Power Five football scholarship offer, from North Carolina State. Being snubbed by his in-state schools, especially Virginia Tech, he said, is something he’s never forgotten.

And while it isn’t in Moore’s nature to be bitter, it is one reason why Moore is especially looking forward to Thursday night’s matchup with the Hokies in Raleigh.

“I would love to play them in Blacksburg every week. I would’ve loved to play those guys every week,” said Moore. “We went up there in 2020, didn’t get the job done. But they come to us this year.”

Moore wasn’t expected to be at State this year. If not for a torn ACL he suffered against Miami last season, the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder would have moved on from college and begun his pursuit of a professional career.

Moore dealt with minor injuries during his redshirt sophomore season in 2019, but still finished third on the team with 53 tackles. He was healthier and more impactful the following season as the Wolfpack’s second-leading tackler with 94 stops, nine of which came in a loss at Virginia Tech.

He was second on the team in tackles again last season before the injury.

“This is my sixth year. In my mind, last year was going to be the year,” said Moore. “Going to the league and moving on from N.C. State. It didn’t work out that way. You go through that initial period of evaluating life, evaluating what’s next.”

What was immediately next for Moore following his injury was two-fold – aggressive rehabilitation to get back to playing and a significant investment in coaching his teammates, in particular, Drake Thomas, the younger linebacker who was being asked to fill his spot.

“He’s such a great teammate,” said North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren. “He helped Drake. He helped [the other linebackers]. He was in the room. He was in their ears. As soon as he was mobile he was at practice watching guys and talking to guys. He’s a coach.”

That’s not hyperbole, either.

Six months earlier, when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted North Carolina high schools to push their football season to the spring of 2021, Moore did an internship coaching at Cardinal Gibbons High School.

“He came over here and just went all in,” said Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright. “I think within 24 hours I just went ahead and made him our linebackers coach. He was tremendous. I think he’s a natural coach. I think that’s going to be something in his future, once his playing career ends.”

It’s something that’s long been on Moore’s radar, inspired toward the profession by his defensive coordinator at Bird, Tony Nicely.

“He really instilled in me what it meant to be a football player, what it meant to be a linebacker,” said Moore, a high school teammate of former Virginia Tech star Rayshard Ashby. “I love coaching. I love the X’s and O’s of the game. I love game-planning, breaking down an opponent.”

Moore helped Bird win a state title his sophomore year and totaled 106 tackles as a senior.

“He has a real passion, has a passion for football, has a passion for working with people,” said Nicely. “He brings out the best in those around him.”

After Moore’s knee injury, in the break between the Wolfpack’s regular-season finale and its bowl trip, he returned to Cardinal Gibbons, helping it capture a state title. Wright rewarded him with a championship ring.

“He’s got a gift for this,” said Wright.

And while Moore still drops by Cardinal practices – the school is located half a mile from State’s Carter-Finley Stadium – his focus now is on having a big last year.

North Carolina State (5-2, 1-2 ACC) had hopes of unseating conference powerhouse Clemson this year in the Atlantic Division, but a loss to the Tigers followed by a season-ending injury to star quarterback Devin Leary has made that unlikely.

The Wolfpack defense, however, has been as good as advertised. It ranks second in the ACC, yielding 16.9 points per game going into Thursday night’s matchup with the Hokies (2-5, 1-3).

Opponents convert on third down against State just 31.9% of the time. Only Tech’s defense (30.7%) has had more success getting off the field on third down.

The linebackers -- Moore, Thomas and Payton Wilson – have led the way. Thomas leads the team in tackles (50), followed by Wilson (41) and Moore (40). Moore has a team-high 7 ½ tackles for loss already this season.

“You look around the country. I think you can stack our resumes up against any others,” said Moore. “There’s not too many others in the country that can compare.”

Now, he’s hoping to show that off Thursday night against his in-state school that wasn’t interested in him.