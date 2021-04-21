Former L.C. Bird star Jaden Payoute eager to make his mark for Virginia Tech football

Taylor recalled Payoute being at a recruiting camp with Payoute that summer before his final season and Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente asking Taylor how Payoute was going to do that day.

“I said, ‘He’s going to put on a show,’” said Taylor.

Taylor was so enamored with Payoute’s athleticism that, after a dicey season opener that year, he moved Payoute to quarterback and had him simply “create” plays with his legs. His first carry went for 78 yards and a touchdown, his first of three scores that day in the win over Thomas Dale.

“He’s a tough kid,” said Taylor. “A lot of it has to do with how he was raised. He comes from a great family.”

Still, Payoute was largely overlooked as a recruit, until making a name for himself in June 2018. He won the 100-meter state championship on the first Friday of the month, then ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash the very next day at a recruiting camp at Pittsburgh. That started the Division I offers rolling in.

By the following weekend, he had committed to Virginia Tech.

Now, he hopes to have an impact for the Hokies, putting to use the athleticism that has intrigued Tech fans who’ve seen him vertical leap into the bed of a pickup truck in a video he shared on Twitter.