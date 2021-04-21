Former L.C. Bird star Jaden Payoute eager to make his mark for Virginia Tech football

As he struggled sitting out the 2020 football season, an injury in preseason camp keeping him off the field for Virginia Tech, former L.C. Bird High School star Jaden Payoute leaned on his teammates, his roommates and his family to keep his spirits up.
And Payoute said he got the biggest lift from his smallest supporter – his 6-year-old sister.
“She always calls me and checks on me,” Payoute said.
After playing in four games on special teams as a true freshman in 2019, preserving a redshirt year, Payoute – a speedy and physical prospect – showed signs of being a breakout talent for the Hokies last season. Then came the injury. He broke his ankle during preseason camp and missed the year.
It was the first time in Payoute’s athletic life that an injury had sidelined him for any prolonged amount of time. He went home to Richmond for a few days following his surgery, spending time with his parents and his siblings – three brothers and his little sister.
When he returned to Blacksburg, his teammates and coaches found him to have both a positive attitude and a determination to work his way back.
“I'm always here for him, but I really haven't had to just hold his spirit up because Jaden really brings that energy himself,” said linebacker Dean Ferguson, one of Payoute’s roommates.
Payoute missed the season and spent this past spring doing rehab work while his teammates practiced.
“Hated to see that happen to him during fall camp,” said offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. “He’s just been a guy that’s continually progressed, more than what most people probably would day-to-day as young players.”
Payoute said to continue that progress, he spent time since his injury watching NFL wide receivers, including Denver’s Jerry Jeudy, Los Angeles’ Keenan Allen and San Francisco’s Mohamed Sanu, especially focusing in on their sharp route-running.
“The suddenness at the top of their routes and how they get into their breaks real fast,” said Payoute, who expects to be full strength for the 2021 season. “I’m learning, so when I get back I can do those things.”
L.C. Bird High School coach Troy Taylor was an assistant coach at Virginia Union when he first took note of Payoute, initially seeing a video posted on social media of him playing basketball.
“It was him going above the rim playing dunking a basketball playing (junior varsity) basketball,” Taylor said this week. “I was thinking, ‘Who is this kid?’”
Taylor saw Payoute again when scouting a Bird-Hermitage playoff game Payoute’s sophomore year. Taylor came back to his alma mater to become Bird’s head coach in 2018, Payoute’s senior season.
Taylor recalled Payoute being at a recruiting camp with Payoute that summer before his final season and Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente asking Taylor how Payoute was going to do that day.
“I said, ‘He’s going to put on a show,’” said Taylor.
Taylor was so enamored with Payoute’s athleticism that, after a dicey season opener that year, he moved Payoute to quarterback and had him simply “create” plays with his legs. His first carry went for 78 yards and a touchdown, his first of three scores that day in the win over Thomas Dale.
“He’s a tough kid,” said Taylor. “A lot of it has to do with how he was raised. He comes from a great family.”
Still, Payoute was largely overlooked as a recruit, until making a name for himself in June 2018. He won the 100-meter state championship on the first Friday of the month, then ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash the very next day at a recruiting camp at Pittsburgh. That started the Division I offers rolling in.
By the following weekend, he had committed to Virginia Tech.
Now, he hopes to have an impact for the Hokies, putting to use the athleticism that has intrigued Tech fans who’ve seen him vertical leap into the bed of a pickup truck in a video he shared on Twitter.
The team returns its top three pass catchers from last season, led by wide receivers Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson and tight end James Mitchell. But the receiving corps is alarmingly thin, a situation exacerbated by the season-ending knee injury suffered by Changa Hodge this spring.
Tech has only three wide receivers who caught a pass in 2020 set to play this coming season – Turner, Robinson and Kaleb Smith.
“Last year during fall camp, I feel like everything slowed down for me and I could play at my speed and get adjusted to the playbook,” said Payoute. “ … I feel like I’ll be physical and fast this year.”
