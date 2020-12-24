Former L.C. Bird star Rayshard Ashby leaving Virginia Tech, turning pro

Former L.C. Bird High School standout Rayshard Ashby officially confirmed Thursday his plans to forgo his senior football season at Virginia Tech and declare for the NFL draft.

“This time has come around well too fast,” Ashby wrote on Twitter, “but I will forever have these memories with me for the rest of my life.”

The 5-foot-10, 245-pound Chesterfield native was a three-year starter at inside linebacker for the Hokies, leading the team in tackles in 2018 and 2019. He finishes his Tech career with 294 tackles and 10 sacks.

Ashby’s 120 stops in 2019 were the most by a Tech player since Vince Hall had 128 in 2006, and Ashby’s two-year total from 2018-19 of 225 tackle were the most in back-to-back seasons for a Tech player since Hall had 228 in 2005-06.

This season, Ashby had 64 tackles – second most on the team - as he started all 11 games for the 5-6 Hokies.

The NCAA ruled that this 2020 season would not count against players' eligibility, so Ashby, who played on special teams in 2017, could have opted to return for one more season at Virginia Tech.