Former Lee-Davis star Carter Trice having breakout freshman season for No. 25 ODU baseball

Carter Trice grew up with his big brother as his sporting role model.

From playing Whiffle ball with Adam to watching his older sibling develop into a star shortstop at Lee-Davis High School as a senior, Trice knew who he wanted to be just like.

This year, Trice feels like he’s been in the position to make his brother, now an Army Ranger stationed in Colorado Springs, proud. He’s doing it with a breakout freshman baseball season at Old Dominion.

“He’s always been a role model for me, not just in baseball but how hard he works,” Trice said this week as the No. 25 Monarchs get set to play a four-game Conference USA series against No. 15 Charlotte. “It kind of pushed me to work harder in baseball and what I was passionate about.”

That passion took Trice from Lee-Davis to ODU and, after an injury to starting second baseman Chris Dengler, another freshman, Trice moved from third base to second and into the lineup.

“He hasn’t really looked back since,” said Old Dominion coach Chris Finwood.

Trice leads the team with a .361 average, the fourth best mark in the league. He ranks third in the conference with a .688 slugging percentage. His 35 runs scored and 37 RBI are both tied for the second, as are his 10 home runs.