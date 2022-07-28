Former Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden retires from football, will pursue his education

ASHBURN - Washington Commanders tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden, a former standout at Liberty University, will retire from the NFL after two seasons and pursue his education, coach Ron Rivera announced on Thursday.

Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, was in the process of moving from receiver to tight end, and Rivera indicated that Gandy-Golden felt his heart wasn't in it anymore, and he was ready to pursue opportunities.

"I was a little surprised just because I thought he was doing a good job in our offense, and was making some good strides," Rivera said. "I love who he is as a man, and I wish him all the best as he goes back and starts what's next."

The 6-foot-4 receiver played last season at about 218 pounds. Coaches wanted to see him bulk up as high as 245 pounds to handle the physical nature of the tight end position, which requires blocking and pass-catching duty.

Rivera said he believes Gandy-Golden's future is bright.

"He just felt the time was now," Rivera said. "He told me he wanted to go back to school and continue his education, and then go from there.

"He's a heck of a young man. He really did do a nice job for us. We appreciate who he is and who he was for us as a football player and a young man. Because he's a bright young man, I really do believe he has a bright future ahead of him."