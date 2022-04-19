Former Maryland, Boston College safety Deon Jones grateful for opportunity at JMU

As the hourglass on Deon Jones’ stay at Boston College emptied, he made the decision to bet on himself.

Jones, a safety, arrived at BC after three years at Maryland. It was a sort of two-year deal for the Oxon Hill, Md., native, in pursuit of a master's degree in sports administration.

But a knee injury suffered at the tail end of Jones’ initial season with the Eagles severely limited his second season, in 2021. And, with eligibility remaining following a medical redshirt — but with those two years of grad school up in Chestnut Hill — Jones took a chance and entered the transfer portal early, at the beginning of December.

One of the coaches who reached out was Marcus Hall-Oliver, James Madison’s safeties coach and recruiting coordinator. And the Dukes’ coaching staff may have had closer insight on Jones’ ability than most others: while Jones was at BC, the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was Frank Cignetti Jr., the younger brother of JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

Jones was interested in JMU, too — a chance to come back closer to home at the sunset of his career. He committed to the program less than two weeks after reports emerged that he would transfer from BC, and enrolled at JMU for the spring semester.

And it’s been a productive spring practice period for Jones, leading up to the Dukes’ Saturday spring game, a 1 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.

"Spring ball is just like a learning experience for me,” Jones said. “To get all my mistakes out the way, to really get comfortable playing the game of football again, because I've been away from it for so long.

“So I've just been using this time to really get back to where I was. Or work to where I was, or even better than where I was.”

Perhaps the most influential figure in the direction of the beginning of Jones’ collegiate path was coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Abdul-Rahim is the current associate head coach and defensive backs coach at Boston College.

But Jones has known Abdul-Rahim since he was in seventh grade — Abdul-Rahim coached Jones’ older brother, Michael, at Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C. Abdul-Rahim led the program there from 2004-13.

Jones wound up going to Archbishop Carroll High in D.C. instead of Friendship Collegiate Academy, then finished his career at Potomac High in Oxon Hill. But he and Abdul-Rahim became close.

Jones, on the field, became one of the premier defensive back recruits in the country — four stars, and 14th nationally at his position for the class of 2017.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Rahim left Friendship Collegiate Academy to join the staff at Alabama for two years, before he was hired as defensive backs coach at Maryland in 2016. And Jones, in turn, committed to Maryland in July 2016, the summer before his senior year at Potomac.

At Maryland, after redshirting as a freshman, Jones played 11 games in 2018, with 17 tackles and a forced fumble. In 2019, as a sophomore, he played 10 games, with six starts, and recorded 34 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

"Honestly, I feel like the University of Maryland, it kind of helped me develop into the man that I am today,” Jones said. “Because it's a big transition from high school to college. So it allowed me to grow.”

Still, being so close to home at that point of his career, Jones felt like he kept hitting a ceiling — that he couldn’t reach his peak. Also, it was a challenging time in terms of program leadership. Maryland had three different head coaches in his three years: DJ Durkin in 2017, Matt Canada in 2018 and Michael Locksley in 2019.

So, having finished his communications degree in three years, Jones decided to transfer. But then the pandemic hit, which nixed his ability to visit schools.

However, Abdul-Rahim was hired at BC in 2020. And Jones’ comfortability with him made it like a “no-brainer” to join the Eagles. He committed in March 2020.

Jones had his best season in the fall of 2020, starting six of nine games and tallying 42 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

“I feel as though Boston College helped me surpass that peak,” Jones said. “Going to Boston College, being uncomfortable out there, because it's a new environment, new city.”

But Jones tore an ACL in the last game of the season, at UVA.

He attempted to return early last season, playing in games against Temple and Missouri. But he didn’t feel comfortable on the knee and sat the rest of the year, using a medical redshirt. And with his two-year term up, he entered the transfer portal again.

At JMU, Jones adds a dose of extra experience to a secondary that lost veteran Wayne Davis Jr. He’s lined up at both the strong and free safety spots in the spring, he said.

“He’s going to be a good player for us, I believe,” said wide receiver Devin Ravenel, who has faced Jones in spring ball. “Athletic, long. Has all the tangibles. So it’s exciting to see.”

And Jones has a familiar face with him at JMU, too. Former Boston College wide receiver Kobay White announced his commitment to JMU on Jan. 6.

“I didn't play a tremendous role in it,” Jones said of getting White to JMU. “I kind of recruited him like, 'Yo, this is the place to be, I'm already committed.'”

Jones, who is pursuing a graduate certificate in educational technology, isn’t sure how much the Cignetti brothers’ connection played a part in his own recruitment to JMU. Frank Jr. was hired at Pittsburgh in January.

But he’s just happy to have landed where he has, with a chance to make an impact in a historic season for the Dukes — their first in the FBS Sun Belt Conference.

"I'm just blessed, I'm fortunate,” Jones said. “I just look at it as like it's bigger than me, it's bigger than any coach.

“I feel as though it's God that planned this.”