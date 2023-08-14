BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football held a Hawaiian-themed team dinner earlier this month. All the players came, ate and hung out.

Only one pulled on a hula skirt and danced.

“I don’t know where he got the skirt from but that’s him,” said senior defensive end Cole Nelson. “He’s just so goofy and energetic.”

Sophomore defensive end Keyshawn Burgos, the former Matoaca High School star, arrived at Virginia Tech a year ago with a high motor, a passion for football and an undeniable light-hearted nature.

“I’m a very goofy type of guy,” said Burgos, a military child who was born in Germany and lived four years when he was young in Hawaii. “I like to joke around a lot.”

Burgos, who had initially committed to UVa but flipped to the Hokies after Bronco Mendenhall's resignation, also likes to play football and, to do that well enough to earn serious playing time for the Hokies, he’s learned to tone down his silly side and get serious when that’s called for. It’s been arguably his biggest area of growth since his freshman year, a season that saw him play in 10 games, primarily on special teams.

“He’s a year older, a year more mature,” defensive line coach J.C. Price said. “He’s doing a much better job on the field staying in the moment. He’s understanding, as a coach, that when we’re 100% having fun, I’m 100% having fun. And when it’s time to 100% go to work, I’m 100% going to work. He was probably teetering somewhere between that.”

Just a few hours before his dinnertime hula dance, Burgos gave Price an indication of just how much he’d matured. In that day’s practice, he botched an assignment, failing to spill – or cut inside – a pulling guard, leading to a big run for the offense.

It was how the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Burgos responded that had Price singing his praises the next day.

“In the past, in the spring and last fall, that would have led to another mistake, another mistake, and another mistake,” Price said. “Sometimes his practice would spiral out of control and he’d have a bad day. He didn’t do that. He came back the very next play and made a tackle for loss.”

Burgos, who has made strides both as a pass rusher and run defender, faces plenty of competition for playing time at defensive end, including from Nelson, who currently holds the spot ahead of Burgos on the depth chart. Burgos has worked to model both Nelson’s play and the way the veteran carries and conducts himself off the field.

“There’s been a huge growth in Keyshawn and I really love that for him,” Nelson said. “He’s grown into a better player, a better person. Every day he keeps on working hard, making plays on the field and working hard off of it. He knows when it’s time to goof around and play, but he also knows when it’s time to lock in.”

Florida transfer Antwaun Powell-Ryland has separated himself as a likely starter at one end position, bringing the Hokies the level of dynamic edge rusher the defense lacked last season. Burgos and Nelson are competing for the second position, with junior C.J. McCray and sophomore Jorden McDonald also in the mix.

While Burgos has tried to model his game and behavior after veterans like Nelson, Price said he often points to Burgos’ effort level to set the example for his teammates. The high motor Burgos has had since his high school days is exactly what Price wants to see from all of his defensive linemen.

“We demand it, and he’s the one guy you don’t have to demand it from, because he does it naturally,” Price said. “And when you see a guy like him do it and he flashes, then you’re able to point it out in the meeting room. ‘Hey, this guy’s only been here a year. He’s a young guy. And he’s doing it.’ It’s a lot easier to get on those older guys and say, you have to match his effort level and how hard he plays.”

Burgos is confident his more mature approach combined with the development in his game will lead to big things this season and an increased role. And, he’s sure he’ll enjoy it.

“If I mess up on a play, being able to move on from that. If I make a play, being able to move on from that. I feel like I’ve grown up a lot,” Burgos said. “It’s the same in life. Being able to find fun in what you’re doing -- the sport itself is fun. Playing the game is fun. Just don’t overthink it. But you also want to get better at it. Study the game. In the film room. In the weight room. But I find fun in everything.”