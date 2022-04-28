Former Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. could have big impact at VCU

When Brandon Johns Jr. arrived at East Lansing (Mich.) High School, the singular quality that stood out most about him to coach Steve Finamore was how good of a teammate he was.

"He shared the ball. He was always helping on defense,” said Finamore, who coached at East Lansing from 2010-18. “He was vocal — he would cheer for his teammates on the bench when they were doing well. His spirit and his energy is what set him apart.”

But also, Johns backed those intangibles with the type of skill that made him a highly touted talent early. East Lansing High is just about a five-minute drive from Michigan State. And Johns began to get recruited by both Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and former Michigan coach John Beilein while he was still in middle school.

That’s the type of attention that came with Johns’ mix of size and versatility. After his freshman year at East Lansing, Johns, already 6-7, was ranked the 12th-best player in the country in the class of 2018.

The Lansing native, before his senior season of high school, committed to Michigan over a host of schools — including Michigan State. He went on to a four-year career with the Wolverines, that included varying roles.

But, with one more year of eligibility, Johns opted to seek a new opportunity. He entered the transfer portal in early April. And a web of connections helped make VCU his landing spot. He committed, and signed, to the Rams last week.

The 6-8, 240-pound forward is a player who VCU coach Mike Rhoades said, “fits us perfectly.”

“It's a guy that has great experience. And we're going to ask him to do a lot here,” Rhoades said. “And really show off his versatility.

“But he definitely fits how we play, but he also fits a huge need we have.”

Johns gave VCU a second incoming transfer so far this offseason, filling two of the four scholarships opened by departing transfers Mikeal Brown-Jones, Marcus Tsohonis, Jimmy Nichols Jr. and Hason Ward. Rhoades said VCU is “aggressively and actively” pursuing more players to fill out the roster.

Both newcomers so far are former Wolverines — VCU also added former Michigan guard Zeb Jackson, on April 2.

Johns, before Michigan, helped East Lansing to 45 consecutive regular-season victories at one point. And a particularly poignant memory for Finamore was a 51-point, 15-rebound and three-block outing Johns had as a senior, in a 114-82 win over Lansing Sexton High.

“He held us together,” Finamore said of Johns’ impact at East Lansing. “He was great on defense.”

At Michigan, Johns played in 117 of a possible 133 games in his four seasons. His most substantial production came as a sophomore, when he averaged career highs of 6 points sand 3.9 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game. He started 11 of his 30 appearances and shot 34.5% from 3-point range (19 of 55).

As a junior, Johns started the last five games of the season for the Wolverines in place of an injured Isaiah Livers. That included Michigan’s four NCAA tournament games, in its run to the 2021 Elite Eight. He averaged 10 points and 6.5 rebounds in that span.

But, after starting the first six games of his senior season this past year, Johns came off the bench for most of the rest of the campaign, averaging 13.4 minutes.

When Johns entered the transfer portal, VCU reached out almost immediately. Rhoades said he and assistant coach Brent Scott — who is originally from Jackson, Mich., but who Rhoades said spent a lot of time in Lansing — recruited Johns out of high school.

There’s also the Martelli connection — with both Jackson and Johns. Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli is the father of VCU men’s basketball director of operations Jimmy Martelli.

“It was pretty much more of a reference — getting a reference from somebody that coached them every day,” Rhoades said of the Martelli link. “Finding out what type of kid they are and students they are, and all that stuff. And from [head coach Juwan] Howard, throughout their whole staff, were very positive about these two guys."

Johns visited VCU the weekend of April 16-17, before he announced his commitment on April 20.

Jamal Howell — who coached Johns in the Indy Heat AAU program before his junior and senior seasons of high school — said that, in transferring, Johns wanted to land in a spot where he could show more of his skill set.

“He’ll be able to show his ability to handle the ball and stretch the floor a little bit,” Howell said.

Rhoades’ plan for Johns is to harness the strengths he’s shown to this point. He wants Johns to arrive in Richmond with a clear mind, and to have the best offseason he’s ever had.

And he expects Johns’ impact to be great.

“I think he's going to impact winning at VCU,” Rhoades said. “But he's a great teammate, he has great positive energy. We like to say he brings great juice to what he's doing. And I think that's going to make him very likable.”