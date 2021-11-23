Former Monacan standout Abby Oguich overcame injury blows to reach dream, with new opportunity at JMU

Oguich transferred to JMU over the offseason, and is in her first season with the Dukes.

“I knew what I wanted for myself in the long run, especially in that senior year of high school, thinking back,” Oguich said. “And going forward, I was like, ‘This is the dream I’ve always wanted. I want to experience it, I get the opportunity to experience it. Like, why not?’”

At Monacan, a senior Oguich was the lone returning starter heading into the 2017-18 season, coming off three consecutive state championships. But she suffered the torn left ACL in Monacan’s final preseason game that year.

She rehabbed for a year, to return at the beginning of her freshman year at Lynchburg. But in her practice session that fall of 2018, Oguich went down again, this time a torn right ACL.

“It’s crushing. But I know I had bigger and better things to do, and continue to do,” Oguich said. “And, it’s gotten me to the point where I am today.”

The mental side of grappling with the same injury, in back to back years, was what Oguich found most challenging — more than the physical recovery she faced, for another year.

There was a thought of not continuing to play. But it was one she dispelled.