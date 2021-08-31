Former Monacan standout Kelvin Azanama 'a coach on the field' for JMU

For James Madison, he’s like a coach on the field.
And he’s worked himself to that designation, climbing the ladder over five years in Harrisonburg.
Kelvin Azanama began his career at JMU as a walk-on, mostly a special teams contributor after he redshirted his true freshman year in 2016.
But, in coach Curt Cignetti’s first season in 2019, the 5-11, 223-pound linebacker earned a consistent spot on the field as part of the regular rotation. That turned into full-time starter status in the spring season earlier this year.
Now, back for the extra year availed to him and other athletes by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azanama stands as a leader amongst a defense packed with veterans.
He’s a smart player, Cignetti said, someone who knows defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman’s scheme in and out.
The former Monacan standout will play an important role for the Dukes this fall, in their bid for another deep playoff run. JMU opens at home Saturday at 6 p.m., against Morehead State.
“A real dependable guy,” Cignetti said of Azanama. “He's really sharp, he's quick, he's fast, got good hands.”
Azanama has played in all 24 of the Dukes’ contests the past two seasons. In the spring, he started all eight games in the team’s run to the playoff semifinals. He led JMU with 54 total tackles, including six for a loss, four sacks and two interceptions.
He was a second-team all-Colonial Athletic Association pick.
Still, for someone who considers himself his biggest critic, Azanama said he never viewed his spring as a great season on a personal level.
“I felt like I had a lot of things that I could improve on, whether it was my hand placement, my footwork, my break to the ball,” Azanama said. “I just felt like there was a lot of things that I could've done better.”
During summer workouts in the months that followed JMU’s semifinal loss to Sam Houston in May, Azanama put a focus on those fundamentals.
Then in preseason camp this month, Azanama honed in on his open-field tackling technique, working with linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.
“Like everybody else, he's got areas that he can improve,” Cignetti said. “Sometimes it's just tackling.”
In the Dukes’ 4-2-5 defensive scheme, Azanama is the “Mike,” or middle, linebacker. He split time with Landan Word at that spot in 2019, before he took the starting job in the spring.
From that perch, in the teeth of JMU’s defense, Azanama helps to make adjustments and to put teammates in the right positions. He’s a player who is good at taking in film, Hetherman said, fortifying his grasp of the system.
“Understanding what the checks are, what the calls are on the defense,” Hetherman said. “Understanding where the fits are. ... I think he's been more mature now with some of the younger guys. Helping them step up into roles.”
At the same time, Azanama fancies himself as someone who leads by example. He lets the preparation he puts in speak for itself.
“I like to do things where nobody's looking,” Azanama said.
Azanama is slated to line up next to fourth-year junior Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey again this fall — Tucker-Dorsey is the Dukes’ “Will,” or weakside, linebacker. Tucker-Dorsey, a Norfolk native, was right behind Azanama with 51 total tackles in the spring, second on the team.
It’s a formidable one-two punch, with Azanama helping to direct the show.
After securing the starting job outright, Azanama proved himself again in the spring.
Now another opportunity awaits him this fall.
“I think the way he's attacked practice, it's been better than we saw in the spring,” Hetherman said of Azanama. “He's moving around, he's playing faster right now. And that's kind of what we were hoping to see."
