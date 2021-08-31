Former Monacan standout Kelvin Azanama 'a coach on the field' for JMU

“Understanding what the checks are, what the calls are on the defense,” Hetherman said. “Understanding where the fits are. ... I think he's been more mature now with some of the younger guys. Helping them step up into roles.”

At the same time, Azanama fancies himself as someone who leads by example. He lets the preparation he puts in speak for itself.

“I like to do things where nobody's looking,” Azanama said.

Azanama is slated to line up next to fourth-year junior Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey again this fall — Tucker-Dorsey is the Dukes’ “Will,” or weakside, linebacker. Tucker-Dorsey, a Norfolk native, was right behind Azanama with 51 total tackles in the spring, second on the team.

It’s a formidable one-two punch, with Azanama helping to direct the show.

After securing the starting job outright, Azanama proved himself again in the spring.

Now another opportunity awaits him this fall.

“I think the way he's attacked practice, it's been better than we saw in the spring,” Hetherman said of Azanama. “He's moving around, he's playing faster right now. And that's kind of what we were hoping to see."