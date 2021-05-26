Former No. 1 recruit Connor Shellenberger emerging as a force for UVA lacrosse heading into the final four

It was the kind of virtuoso performance the lacrosse world has been expecting from Shellenberger since he initially committed to Johns Hopkins as an eighth grader, part of the last class before the NCAA upped the minimum age. By the time he was a senior at STAB, Shellenberger was the top recruit in the nation in his class and had changed his college choice to hometown UVA.

“It kind of pushed me in a way,” Shellenberger said. “You’re getting everyone’s best shot at summer tournaments. I just felt like I had to work because everyone was coming for me. Whether that was true or not, you kind of just had that mindset.”

Still, Shellenberger’s accolades never came between him and his teammates, Perriolo said. While future Division I recruits including Joe Robertson (Duke) and Emmett Barger (Notre Dame), might have played in Shellenberger’s shadow, that never became a chemistry issue at STAB.

Whether it was his fellow future college players or far less talented other teammates, Shellenberger’s acclaim never became a disruption.