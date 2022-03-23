Former Powhatan standout Logan Amiss worked his way into important role at VCU

The routine has been reliable, steadfast over years’ time.

Every day, when VCU takes batting practice, Logan Amiss grabs his glove and sprints to the right-field grass at The Diamond.

There his attention latches onto every batted ball, practicing his reads with intense focus.

“Every ball, every time. And he's done that for four straight years,” VCU coach Shawn Stiffler said. “And has just turned himself into a really good outfielder.”

That after Amiss, a former standout at Powhatan High, arrived at VCU as a catcher. But the Rams liked what Amiss could do at the plate, and the most viable pathway to a spot in the lineup was via a position change, to right field.

So Amiss, who played some outfield in high school but mostly caught or played the infield, worked vehemently at it. He turned himself into what Stiffler considers to be perhaps the Rams’ best outfielder from a fundamental standpoint.

With that has come an everyday spot in VCU’s lineup this year. And Amiss has taken advantage with that bat that members of the program have long had an affinity for.

The 5-11, 205-pound fourth-year junior is having a career year at the plate so far. He’s second on the team among regular players in batting average, at .329. He leads the team with 10 walks, and has reached base safely in all 19 of the Rams’ games. He’s driven in 11 runs, tied for second on the team.

He’s been a crucial cog for VCU (11-8), which heading into a Wednesday afternoon game at Norfolk State had won eight in a row.

"I think it has all to do with the work I did in the offseason,” Amiss said Tuesday, of his production. “And just the mindset that I've taken upon myself.”

Growing up in the area, Amiss has been around VCU baseball since he was a kid. He used to attend former coach Paul Keyes’ camps.

And when he reached high school, VCU was the first school that showed him recruiting interest.

Former VCU assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Kurt Elbin, now in the same position at Virginia Tech, established the line of contact. Other schools around the state showed Amiss some interest, but VCU was there from the beginning and he committed his junior year at Powhatan. He went on to be a second team all-state honoree his senior season.

"He's always had a really, really short, quick bat. And stroke,” Stiffler said. “And we saw him and our recruiting coordinator at the time was like, 'I think we need to give the kid an opportunity, and he's a local kid.'”

Position was a question, though, when Amiss joined the Rams. Amiss was mostly a designated hitter as a freshman, batting .284 in 34 games, including 19 starts.

But the move to the outfield was in the works, and Amiss played his first games in right field in the 2020 season that was abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to try to polish the new spot.

“Like one-on-one, extra work. ... Working on footwork, that kind of stuff," Amiss said. “The older guys teaching me how to do stuff. Just working every day.”

Last year, Amiss played in 41 of the Rams’ 54 games, with 39 appearances in right field for a group that won a program-record 22 straight games, with an Atlantic 10 tournament title included in the run.

Over the offseason, Amiss tinkered with his plate approach, with an aim toward more aggressiveness early in the count and striking the ball “out front,” or sooner in its path from the pitcher’s hand to the plate.

Amiss’ maturation as an outfielder allowed him to carve out his full-time role in right field, and the adjustments he made at the plate have helped turn him into one of the Rams’ biggest offensive producers so far.

He’s already approaching his career high in total hits (27), with 23 so far. And within that he has a career-high, and team-high, nine doubles.

And he can fill varying spots in the batting order.

"He has enough power to hit in the middle of the lineup, yet he's an on-base guy so he can hit towards the top,” Stiffler said. “So, he's pretty versatile right now for us."

Amiss had a particularly memorable moment on Sunday against Quinnipiac, when he smacked his first VCU grand slam, to center field at The Diamond, as part of the Rams’ 17-6 victory — he called it “one of my favorite swings of all time.”

As a group, with the start of A-10 play ahead next week at George Mason, Stiffler said the Rams are getting there, fighting for consistency with many new pieces.

Regardless, Stiffler said the Rams will need Amiss and what he brings. It’s a standing Amiss worked his way into.

"We've been waiting on this year,” Stiffler said of Amiss. “Like he's shown these glimpses in the summertime. He's shown these glimpses in the fall.

“I think he just had to get to a point where he was mature enough to believe in his abilities every day. Every day. That's where he is right now."